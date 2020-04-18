The Great American Comedy Festival has been pushed back to June of next year.
The Christian Cross Festival has been postponed until August at the earliest but more than likely also until next year.
Two of Norfolk’s biggest draws are on hiatus, with another — the annual fireworks show at Skyview Park — that will hinge on how the next month or so goes in relation to the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition, two rites of spring — prom and graduation — are facing uncertainty.
Thankfully, the state so far has been spared the widespread numbers of cases and deaths that have swamped other states, but now’s not the time to start gathering in large numbers. Gov. Pete Ricketts is right in resisting calls by two state senators to begin reopening the state. We hope that day is soon to come, but let’s not prolong the pandemic even further.
The comedy festival draws hundreds of people from outside Norfolk and the state — including the comedians themselves. In addition to convincing festival-goers and businesses to support and attend the festival, even just getting the comedians (some of whom from states with stay-at-home orders) here would have been a tall order.
The Christian Cross Festival in recent years expanded to a two-day event, drawing thousands of people to Skyview Lake in Norfolk each year to listen to Christian music and speakers. And again, similar to the comedy festival, organizers would have faced a logistical nightmare in getting performers and much-needed donations to keep the event going in June.
And with rites of passage like prom and graduation, schools are taking a wait-and-see approach. Norfolk Public Schools, for instance, this week set dates for prom and graduation in mid- to late July. With graduation, school officials are preparing for three potential scenarios: A traditional graduation ceremony, alternative ceremony with limited visitors or virtual ceremony online, depending on Gov. Ricketts’ health recommendations at the time.
The organizers of all these events should be commended for their foresight in putting public health first while also preparing backup plans.