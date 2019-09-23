Madison County continues to demonstrate that it’s a “livestock-friendly” county even if it’s not officially designated as such.
In 2003, state senators passed legislation instructing the Nebraska Department of Agriculture to create the state’s Livestock Friendly County program. It’s a voluntary designation that recognizes counties that actively support the livestock industry. Once designated, the state ag department partners with counties in the program to encourage development of the livestock industry in the county.
About 50 counties across the state have sought and received the designation since the program was created. In this corner of the state, Holt, Knox, Antelope, Wayne, Cuming, Platte, Colfax, Thurston and Dodge counties all have done so.
But not Madison County. For that matter, neither has Boone, Cedar, Dixon, Pierce and Stanton counties.
Does that make those counties livestock unfriendly?
That’s a subjective question whose answer can depend on a variety of factors, including zoning regulations, decisions made by elected officials and the specifics of individual livestock operation proposals.
Madison County officials have, in the past, discussed seeking the designation but ultimately haven’t chosen to do so. But if there are those who want to second guess the county for that, they should first consider, as an example, actions taken by the county commissioners at a recent meeting.
The county board approved applications for two wean-to-finish 1,000-head swine finishing units sought by two cousins — Dale and Calvin Frisch — who will make use of property east of Newman Grove.
“It’s great to see young guys farming and making this capital improvement in the county,” said commissioner Troy Uhlir. “We wish you the best.”
In addition, commissioners approved the application of Scott Schmidt, who grew up in Madison County. Schmidt now resides in northeast Maryland with his wife and their six children, the oldest of whom is 11. Schmidt is a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army and hopes to retire and move back to the farm by next summer.
The four poultry barns will be to grow broilers for Lincoln Premium Poultry on about 5 acres several miles west of Madison. Up to 190,000 chickens will be raised at one time, with everything housed under roof.
Those kinds of decisions sound livestock friendly to us. It just goes to show that, as is often the case, actions speaker louder than words — or designations, for that matter.