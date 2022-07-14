With U.S. inflation surging to a new four-decade high last month because of rising prices for gas, food and rent, that hasn’t stopped Northeast Nebraskans from having a good time.
The government’s consumer price index soared 9.1% over the past year, the biggest yearly increase since 1981. Such large price increases also highlight the brutal impact that inflation has had on many families’ finances, as the costs of many necessities has soared at a faster pace than incomes.
So far in July, while gas prices have fallen from the eye-watering $5 a gallon reached in mid-June to an average of $4.66 nationwide as of this week, that is still far higher than a year ago.
Yet you wouldn’t have known that by looking at the crowds — and the money spent — at county fairs around the region. For many Norfolkans, the 15-mile drive to the Madison County Fair in Madison was worth the trip last weekend. Whether for food, drinks, carnival rides or concert tickets, Northeast Nebraskans shelled out money to have a little fun amid all the dreary economic forecasts.
For instance, after the 3 Doors Down concert and fireworks Saturday night, lines were 30 people deep for such fair fare as Dippin’ Dots, cheese curds, funnel cakes, pizza, brats and more. The beer garden was packed, and fairgoers waited in line for 20 minutes for carnival rides.
Despite those crowds, the Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions Index a monthly snapshot of how the economy is faring in the nine-state region that includes Nebraska, doesn’t paint a pretty picture for the Midwest economy.
Consider these highlights from the June survey:
— The regional Business Conditions Index plummeted to its lowest level since the beginning of the pandemic.
— Only 3.8% of supply managers expect the U.S. economy to expand in the next six months.
— On average, supply managers estimated the likelihood of a recession in the next 12 months at 68.9%.
Nationally, the picture is much the same.
The latest report from the U.S. Commerce Department found that consumer spending rose at a sluggish 0.2% rate from April to May.
“It should really come as no surprise that U.S. consumers are paring their spending due to the high costs of, well, almost everything,’’ Jennifer Lee, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, wrote in a research note. After adjusting for inflation, she noted, consumer spending actually fell 0.4% from April to May.
Yet those who attended the Madison County Fair offer glimmers of hope that Northeast Nebraskans are making sure to enjoy the fun while it lasts.