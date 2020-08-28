“Music has charms to soothe a savage beast.”
Those words spoken by British dramatist William Congreve in 1697 still ring true nearly 325 years later in the midst of a global pandemic.
This summer, Norfolk has turned to music amid a country that is shut down and confined to home elsewhere.
Just in the past month, we’ve seen the conclusion of the Music in the Park series, which in June decided to proceed with three concerts that attracted a good number of music lovers.
Also in mid-August, the Christian rock band Seventh Day Slumber played a free concert at Our Savior Lutheran Church in front of people in lawn chairs and in their vehicles, and this past weekend saw various bands perform at a revamped ‘Fork Fest.
To top off the summer, one of Norfolk’s bigger draws, the Christian Cross Festival returns this weekend after seeing its scheduled June date pushed back a couple of months because of COVID-19.
Amid the ongoing pandemic, the upcoming election and the continuing riots in various cities across the U.S., event organizer Brett Simonsen has a worthy goal.
“I hope people come out knowing God is in control,” he said. “He’s there and you can lean on him for peace. That’s why we do the festival.”
Finding peace is also the goal of a musical park of sorts.
Later this fall should see the expansion of the Nursery of Hope west of Skyview Lake. For those unfamiliar with the site, it offers a gathering place for families who have lost a child. In remembrance of their children, trees were planted in the area, providing a peaceful place to gather.
Now music will go along with that peace in a partnership with local businesses and organizations to add to the Nursery of Hope — including a Playensemble, essentially a musical playground, with a shade canopy and benches.
That’s music to our ears in light of COVID-19, political division and riots around the country. Frankly, music usually brings people together, no matter the party affiliation or age.
Music also may enhance human health and performance, according to a varied group of studies.
Researchers at the University of California, Irvine found that the “Mozart effect” — in which one group of college students spent 10 minutes listening to a Mozart piano sonata — consistently boosted test scores. Also, a 2006 study of 60 adults with chronic pain found that music was able to reduce pain, depression and disability. And a 2009 meta-analysis found that music-assisted relaxation can improve the quality of sleep in patients with sleep disorders.
So Norfolk must be on the right path to peace with its embrace of music.