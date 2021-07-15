The U.S. Supreme Court upheld Arizona’s ballot harvesting ban earlier this month.
But the way the story was framed by much of the media and the way some Democrats described it, the high court enacted new voting restrictions that will suppress minority voters.
In reality, this ban is a reasonable approach to stop perceived voter fraud and to help restore confidence in the voting system.
With ballot harvesting, volunteers or paid workers can go directly to the homes of voters, collect the completed ballots, and drop them off in large groups at polling places or election offices. There have been stories of people in high-rise apartments having someone they don’t know collect hundreds of ballots. Then the people whose ballots were taken have been interviewed on TV, indicating they didn’t initiate the action. If someone doesn’t care enough about an election to fill out a ballot, should someone else be given their vote? That doesn’t seem fair.
This type of activity leads to distrust in the election system. When most Americans went to bed on election night in 2020, Donald Trump was in control and appeared likely to win re-election. But then hundreds of thousands of ballots were counted — even after some poll watchers were told to go home — and challenger Joe Biden ended up taking the lead in several key states. Eventually, Mr. Biden was declared the winner.
Where did these massive numbers of ballots come from? Ballot harvesting? The mail? And why were they counted when the majority of the country went to bed? There’s never been a clear explanation.
It’s little wonder there is skepticism on the part of the American public. According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, one-fourth of the country said Donald Trump is the “true president” of the United States. The results, which were published in May, included that 53% of Republicans believe Trump is still the “true president.” A total of 909 Democrats and 754 Republicans were contacted. Other polls have shown similar results.
And when it comes to voter ID laws, even Democrats in recent polls say they support it.
So, the bottom line is ballot harvesting should be eliminated. And in states where it is allowed to continue, requiring voter IDs with ballots would help to reduce the opportunity for fraud.
Each ballot should contain a photocopy of an ID of the registered voter whose ballot is being taken.
If there are no restrictions, someone can return a ballot for someone else and either discard the ballot if they don’t like who the person voted for, tamper with the ballot or fill it out for someone who doesn’t care. All go against the will of the people.