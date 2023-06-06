On a regular basis these days, we are bombarded with information about topics that don’t exactly qualify as positive — the high rate of inflation, the war in Ukraine, the growing federal debt, bitter partisanship among elected officials, out-of-control government spending and more.
So, how about some good news?
One such piece of positive information is that Americans — Nebraskans included — still value giving, even when fears of inflation, stagnation and job security continue to be present.
The Gallup organization recently reported that 81% of survey respondents donated money to charitable organizations in 2021, which represents an 8% increase from the prior year. It’s notable that this took place in the heart of the pandemic.
What’s also interesting is that information from Gallup and Lending Tree reveals that Americans laid off during the pandemic were the most likely to donate to charities.
We also shouldn’t overlook the fact that generosity includes volunteering time and expertise to people in need. Here, too, the news is positive. It is estimated that 30% of people in the U.S. volunteer, contributing 52 hours annually. We are well aware of many Northeast and North Central Nebraskans who donate much more of their time.
We find all of that highly encouraging.
Jill Ebstein, an author and owner of a Massachusetts-based consulting firm, recently wrote that she’s particularly pleased with another aspect of giving.
“We’ve found different ways to reach deep into our pockets. It’s not just about ‘how’ — using digital wallets or contactless payment to make our donations. It’s about ‘what.’ It’s about continuing to pay for services we aren’t using — the gym, the babysitter, the cleaning crew — because we want to help keep them as whole as possible during these challenging economic times.”
Data and statistics about giving are important and revealing, but who doesn’t like a heartwarming anecdote, too? Ms. Ebstein shares the story of a 6-year-old boy who donated his new scooter by leaving it on a sidewalk with a note that read, “Free to a little boy/girl who is not lucky enough to have one.” A day or so later, another note was left that read, “Thank you so much. I love my new scooter.”
As we proceed through 2023, generosity gives everyone a reason to feel better about themselves. When combined with donations of creativity and time, virtually everyone can be difference-makers with friends and within communities.
As Winston Churchill said, “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life but what we give.”