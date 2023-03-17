Earlier this year, US Cellular asked people who on average spend more than five hours a day staring at their phone screen to reset their relationship with the technology.
“Let’s Find US” is focused on being a leading voice in addressing the problem of over-connection, according to a company press release. The nation’s fourth largest wireless carrier based out of Chicago began the campaign in February during the Super Bowl, usually the highest watched event of the year — at least on television.
The game’s attendance was reported at 67,827 fans. US Cellular had an artificial intelligence application and used it to find out how many people were looking at their phones instead of watching the game between the Chiefs and Eagles.
It discovered that more than 16,000 fans missed touchdowns throughout the game because they were looking down at their phones instead of the field.
During halftime, 6,182 fans were watching their phones instead of Rihanna’s show. Even 4,347 fans looked at their phones instead of the Chiefs’ game-winning field goal in the final few seconds.
Everyone has seen it. Go to a movie and there almost always will be a light shining up from someone who routinely checks their phones. Sit down at a restaurant and the people in the restaurant, including families, will be looking at their phones instead of talking to each other. Wait at a red light and see all the people driving in the cross traffic while looking at their phones.
The company has announced a personal experiment called Phones Down For 5. It challenges people to voluntarily stop using their phone to reveal how addicted they are. The challenge is built on a simple action: taking a phone break for five days, five hours, or even just five minutes to reset their relationship with the technology. The company also has a website people can go to help them with it.
Eric Jagher, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for US Cellular, said the goal is to help people connect to what matters most. “We want to inspire connection by inviting everyone to have a reset moment with technology, the first step in having a healthier relationship moving forward.”
We agree. It is encouraging to see one of the cell phone companies recognize the problem this is causing in our society. It would be best for the users and the companies that provide the service to try to figure out a solution rather than trying to legislate something.
There are studies that seemingly come out each month linking social media and cell phone usage with depression and anxiety, especially among teen girls.
While cell phones have many advantages and make life easier, it is startling to see how many of us have problems. Many of us don’t know when to say when.