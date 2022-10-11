It’s often said that statistics can be used to make almost any argument seem plausible. But those same statistics can sometimes come back to bite.
That is what’s facing the Joe Biden administration now that it’s efforts to convince Americans that the nation wasn’t in a recession have blown up in their face.
Here’s the situation: During the first two quarters of 2022, the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) — the value of all goods and services produced — shrank. That’s the traditional definition of an economy in a recession.
But the Biden administration disagreed. Officials cited what appeared to be robust growth in gross domestic income to counter the decline in the nation’s GDP. But that’s no longer the case.
Recently released data from the U.S. Commerce Department revealed that the U.S. gross domestic income — the total amount of money earned by the nation’s people and businesses — needed to be revised heavily downward from 1.4 percent to just 0.1 percent for the second quarter of 2022.
The average of GDP and gross domestic income is considered a supplemental measure of economic activity. The White House had used it — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in particular — to try to claim that the U.S. economy wasn’t in a recession.
But now, given the downward adjustment in gross domestic income, that average fell to negative 0.3 percent for the second quarter. Even the White House can’t deny a recession anymore.
“Simply put, the Biden administration has no data points left behind which it can hide — the recession is confirmed,” said EJ Antoni, a research fellow in the Center for Data Analysis at the Heritage Foundation.
The point to take away from the recession date is that manipulation of data is no substitute for sound economic policy. The Biden administration hung its hat on a single datum point that has now turned against it.
The only major positive contributor to GDP currently is net exports, which is how much the nation exports minus how much it imports, commonly called the trade deficit. The shrinking trade deficit has been boosting GDP, but this effect, too, is evaporating, Mr. Antoni points out.
The real tragedy is that for the Washington elites whose anti-energy, anti-growth, and pro-inflation policies caused this mess, recession represents buying opportunities. Prices for things like real estate and stocks tend to fall during contractions, as many people must liquidate their holdings. The concerns of unemployment fall disproportionately on lower- and middle-income families, not the wealthy.