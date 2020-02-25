In her relatively short time since being appointed to the post, Johnson County District Court Judge Julie Smith has distinguished herself on the bench as a highly competent and knowledgeable judge. The same was true in her previous work as general legal counsel for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
All the same, Judge Smith made the right decision recently in recusing herself from serving on a three-judge sentencing panel to decide whether Aubrey Trail should be sentenced to death. The horrific death in November 2017 of Sydney Loofe, a Neligh-Oakdale High graduate, at the hands of Trail and, perhaps, Bailey Boswell has already resulted in a first-degree murder conviction for Trail in Saline County. Boswell’s trial is upcoming.
Last summer, Trail opted for a three-judge panel to consider evidence to decide whether prosecutors can prove an aggravating factor necessary for capital punishment.
That’s how Judge Smith came to be the focus of attention, given that her work for the corrections department involved working on the protocols surrounding the use of lethal injections to carry out the death penalty.
That was enough for state Sen. Ernie Chambers to publicly comment that “the fix is in” for Trail to get a death sentence. That comment was repeated by one of Trail’s attorneys at a recent court hearing. It’s important to note that no actual bias or prejudice has been shown or even argued toward Judge Smith.
But she was correct to say that the issue was “whether the appearance of impropriety” was such that she should recuse herself from the case.
In her recusal order, Judge Smith wrote that such a move wasn’t required under Nebraska’s Code of Judicial Conduct. “That being said, life is the most valuable possession of a human being, and before taking it, the state should apply and follow the most scrupulous standards of fairness and uniformity,” the judge said.
Well said — to the point that her integrity is such that we have no doubt that she would have served well as part of the sentencing panel.
Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong has been appointed to replace her. The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office is alleging the murder “manifested exceptional depravity by ordinary standards of morality and intelligence.”
We agree, and there’s no need to repeat the details of the case once again. But in light of the importance for justice to be served in this case, clearing the path forward for sentencing is important.