The pitch is simple. Want a break on property taxes? How about relief from state income, sales and inheritance taxes? While at it, let’s overhaul the entire state tax structure in Nebraska that has been in place since the 1960s and replace it with a one-time consumption tax, which would be a percentage similar to the sales tax.
The only thing is there would be hardly any exemptions. Supporters of the EPIC Option point out that when it comes to sales tax in Nebraska on goods and services, there are more exemptions than actual items that are taxed.
While the Nebraska Legislature never passed the EPIC Option in the recently concluded session, supporters are still trying to drum up support for it — including having it placed before voters via the petition process. If they can get 160,000 signatures of registered voters, with 5% of 38 counties represented, it could be placed on the November 2024 ballot.
So, is it worth a second look, especially if state senators didn’t approve it?
First, as Steve Jessen of Norfolk, who has discussed the issue with the Madison County Board of Commissioners several times, has stated, it is simple. It represents a tax code that is simple, transparent, neutral and stable.
Next, it would be fair to those with lower income. How’s that possible? Well, imagine never having to pay property taxes on vehicles or houses that are used. Unless you are purchasing a house that is being lived in for the first time or getting a car that has never before been driven, people would pay no taxes on those items. Imagine how much more a housing payment’s value becomes if $400 in property taxes is taken off the mortgage. There also would be no taxes on groceries and items used in production, such as clippers for a barber or a new tractor for a farmer.
So is it possible? Many of us, including Madison County commissioner Ron Schmidt, believe it sounds too good to be true. Mr. Schmidt said he doesn’t like paying property taxes, but he believes that he is in a better position to pay them as he owns land. If he and others don’t pay those property taxes, who will make up those revenue shortfalls?
EPIC Option supporters say an independent study by The Beacon Hill Institute indicates a 7.23% tax would make up enough revenue to replace all the other taxes. It would operate like a one-time sales tax estimated by the institute at about 7.23%.
Who is right? Who knows? But we do believe that meaningful change comes from people who are willing to put out ideas.
This is worth studying. A series of meetings are taking place this month in Northeast and North Central Nebraska. It is worth having residents attend these to learn more about the proposal. We know it is hard to envision because it is so radical; however, that doesn’t make it a bad idea. We believe it is worth meaningful discussions.