What does how this nation’s school students are faring in math and reading proficiency have to do with climate change?
If you’re like us, you probably are hard pressed to come up with any kind of reasonable connection. But not if you’re the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under the politically correct administration of President Joe Biden.
The latest “Nation’s Report Card” found that barely one-fourth of American public school eighth-graders were proficient in math in 2021, compared to a one-third in 2018. Eighth-grade reading proficiency also fell. The most significant drops were among Black, Hispanic, multi-racial and poor students.
We could make use of this space to share frustrations about how the U.S. Department of Education and the American Federation of Teachers haven’t provided any kind of plan to correct those declines. Instead, they spent too long blaming the COVID-19 pandemic for almost any kind of problem associated with education.
But that’s another topic for a different day. What rankles us today is how the EPA is seeking to blame future learning losses on climate change — and claiming those losses would affect minorities to the greatest degree.
In April, an EPA press release claimed that a peer-reviewed report found that “children are uniquely vulnerable” to climate-related impacts that can cause “lifelong consequences” for learning and physical health. Those effects, the press release went on to say, “disproportionately fall on children who are Black, Indigenous and people of color, low income, without health insurance, and/or have limited English proficiency.”
Climate models “project” that temperature increases of 4-7 degrees Fahrenheit will affect children’s concentration and learning, resulting in 4% to 7% reductions in academic achievement per child per year and affecting future incomes by thousands of dollars annually per individual, the report continues. Those losses could be exacerbated by significant increases in children’s asthma, Lyme disease and the trauma of home displacement or loss from rising seas.
The report is “an important new resource in the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to address the climate crisis and advance environmental justice,” the EPA says.
Got all that?
From our perspective, it’s just another attempt by the Biden administration to impose more extreme measures in the name of “the climate crisis” — on top of new dishwasher and washing machine standards, and onerous regulations to eliminate coal and gas power generation, internal combustion vehicles, and gas stoves, ovens, furnaces and water heaters.
So, perhaps the real question is whether children — and adults — are more threatened by climate change or if the real imperil comes from a climate-obsessed Biden administration.