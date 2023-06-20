If one only watched the television commercials paid for by the nation’s automakers, one would be convinced that electric vehicles are just about the only thing on the road today and that consumers want nothing more than to buy one. The reality, however, is that 94% of all new vehicle sales in 2022 were gas-powered vehicles. In 2021, less than 1 percent of all registered vehicles were powered by electricity.
So, what accounts for the disparity between perception and reality? We’re not alone in believing that the popularity of electric vehicles likely will increase in the future, especially if prices moderate and the number of miles that can be traveled on a single charge increases.
But there’s another big factor at play, too — the impact of regulations proposed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency could have if put into place. The EPA is pushing for more stringent tailpipe emission regulations on new cars that would make it more difficult for Americans to buy gas-powered vehicles. The EPA’s goal is to have as many as 6 percent of all new cars sold in the U.S. to be electric vehicles by 2032.
The EPA’s efforts under the Joe Biden administration are undeniably seeking to influence consumer choice — how we live our daily lives, and how we get around town — ostensibly to address climate change.
But is that something an unelected federal agency should be deciding? Daren Bakst, deputy director of the Competitive Enterprise Institute’s Center for Energy and Environment in Washington, D.C., doesn’t think so.
“At the very least, our elected representatives in Congress should make such big decisions, not federal bureaucrats,” he recently wrote. Plus, pushing for electric vehicles in the name of climate change isn’t as clear cut as it might seem.
A shift toward EVs would increase reliance on China because of the minerals needed to produce these vehicles. According to the International Energy Agency, China’s share of refining is around 35% for nickel, 50-70% for lithium and cobalt, and nearly 90% for rare earth elements.
In addition, there are more greenhouse gas emissions from producing an electric vehicle than a gas-powered vehicle, which means it could take several years of driving before offsetting these emissions.
The Biden administration may believe that climate policies take priority over everything else, but consumer choice is important to Americans. If U.S. drivers are forced to pay higher car prices, it should be the result of action by Congress — and not one federal agency or a single presidential administration.
* * *
Coming tomorrow: The issue of consumer choice gets more “heated.”