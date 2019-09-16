When Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning took office nearly three years ago, he expressed a goal of making the city’s main thoroughfares and entryway points more inviting and welcoming to newcomers.
Several recent developments have helped pave the way toward making that hope a reality.
On the city’s western side, the Fountain Point Medical Community, a new VA outpatient clinic and Faith Regional Health Services’ new addition and skywalk are certain to further cement the area as a health care mecca — along with changing Norfolk’s landscape for the better for those entering town from Highway 275.
At 3901 W. Norfolk Ave., Fountain Point boasts a new facility with more than 30 board-certified physicians serving patients across various medical specialties. At the groundbreaking for the project in 2017, Moenning praised the expansion of health care services and options for residents, as well as pointing out the project “helps change the landscape of a major thoroughfare and entryway to our community.”
The same could be said for Faith Regional’s new addition, which will include office space, an underground parking garage and a second-floor walkway that will extend over Norfolk Avenue. Ongoing construction of the walkway connecting the two buildings has been impressive to behold.
Nearby, on Braasch Avenue, near Sugar Plum Oak and Flooring Solutions, a new outpatient health care facility will better serve the needs of veterans in the Norfolk area. The Veterans Affairs (VA) Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System Norfolk Community-Based Outpatient Clinic is expected to move into the facility before the end of the year.
Farther down Highway 275, Midwest Bank’s recent announcement that it will be building its new headquarters in that part of town just adds to the appeal. Also, on the north end of town, Madison County Bank’s plans for a new bank along Highway 81 will undoubtedly enhance that area.
On the east side of town, Northeast Community College’s campaign for the ag center of excellence will transform the entrance into Norfolk from Highway 35. Groundbreaking for the first phase of construction will be in the spring of next year next to the existing Chuck M. Pohlman Ag Complex.
And let’s not forget about the East Norfolk Avenue bridge, which was completed last year and offers a gateway into downtown Norfolk.
“It kind of transformed the area in terms of new streetscape,” Moenning said then. “I think this will lead to a resurgence of East Norfolk Avenue, an expansion of downtown and be a launching pad of sorts for new riverpoint development.”
With the city’s landscape changing, we look forward to where that “launching pad” takes us.