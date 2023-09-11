Among the movies shown this month at the Norfolk 7 Theatre in Norfolk was “The Hill,” which tells the true story of Rickey Hill, the son of a traveling pastor who relies on his faith in God to help overcome physical obstacles to pursue his dream of playing baseball in the major leagues.
It’s the latest example of a growing trend in the world of entertainment that many Northeast and North Central Nebraskans undoubtedly appreciate — the production of high-quality movies and television shows that have a faith-based message.
Consider the “Sound of Freedom” movie earlier this summer that surpassed the expectations of many in terms of popularity at the box office. With faith-based themes throughout, the movie focuses on a federal agent who embarks on a dangerous mission to save children from sex traffickers.
“The Chosen” television series is another example. The show about the ministry of Jesus Christ in the years leading up to his crucifixion started on streaming networks and relied largely on word of mouth to attract viewers. Its overwhelming popularity now has it being available on a network broadcast as viewers eagerly await the release of its fourth season.
What is happening? To be sure, the rampant violence, foul language and gratuitous sex scenes have not been erased from television and movie screens, but the strong interest in faith-based movies and television shows has caught the attention of producers and filmmakers.
Some are realizing — albeit belatedly — that there is a large segment of the population hungry for high-quality entertainment that is uplifting and inspiring.
It is probably fair to say that in recent decades, the faith-based movies that were released were hampered by insufficient funding, lesser production values and an absence of top-flight actors. But that’s changing.
“The Hill” features well-known actor Dennis Quaid in the leading role of Rickey Hill’s preacher father. Longtime TV and screen actor Jim Caviezel led the cast of “Sound of Freedom.”
Another faith-based movie set for release in October called “Ordinary Angels” features actress Hilary Swank, who has won an Oscar for her acting talent.
It all translates into an eye-opening time for the entertainment industry, which is recognizing that these kinds of faith-based television shows and movies are what a large segment of the population desire.
Decades ago, the entertainment industry understood that, producing such epic films as “The Ten Commandments” with Charlton Heston and television series that were the epitome of being family friendly.
But Hollywood lost its way for many years. We, along with others in this corner of the state, are hoping it’s finding its way back.