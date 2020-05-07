Enough with global warming

Perhaps you’re already aware of it. There’s a school of thought circulating among global warming alarmists (Al Gore, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Bernie Sanders, et al) that our planet will soon become inhabitable. Glaciers will melt, oceans will rise, major cities like Los Angeles and Miami will be under water. Ergo, it’s imperative that the much discussed Mars relocation option be put in motion posthaste.
So, here’s my suggestion. Get NASA hopping, stat! The first spacecraft should already be on the launching pad — with the aforementioned crew and the following like-minded cabal outfitted for travel: Don Lemon, Jody Behar, Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper, Jim Acosta, Jeff Zucker; Rachel Maddow, Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzazinski, Willie Geist, Chris Matthews, Dana Bash, Chuck Todd, Brian Williams and Scott Pelley.
Once in flight, two positive outcomes accrue almost immediately. Not only will the climate change fanatics be on their way to realizing their fantasies by being the first to establish a permanent settlement on the Red Planet, but also earth suddenly becomes a better place — absent the spinners of monotonous psychobabble that undermines the public good.
Consider, since the arrival of COVID-19 these same miscreants have been on television railing against the use of Hydroxychloroquine (a drug used to combat malaria since 1935) despite positive feedback from physicians regarding its use in successfully treating coronavirus patients. Translation? They would rather millions of Americans die than have President Trump proven correct in advocating for its use.
That, folks, is the very definition of psychosis — the degeneration of mental and social functioning. It’s the loony bin all over again. It’s insanity! I’m reminded of the great Jack Nicholson’s Oscar winning performance in One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest — except that there’s no Nurse Ratchet in this media asylum to distribute meds, not that there’s any prescription capable of addressing the mindlessness that is their habit.
Which, come to think of it, makes the Mars relocation journey more of a risk than previously thought. Might they get lost and drift around in space, only to end up seeking directions from a Soviet cosmonaut who takes exception to the fake news collusion charade that portrayed Russia in a nasty light.
Such a meeting may portend a sad result — given Mr. Putin’s rumored tendency to respond to bad tidings by making people disappear.
Or, they could be routed to the moon as punishment. Because both the U.S.A. and Russia have been there a number of times and have no pressing need to return, no one would be likely to miss them. Russia could airdrop supplies now and then if so moved, and the occupants could entertain themselves by fashioning a lunar golf course and using the 8 iron and balls that Alan Shepard left behind back in 1971.
OK, OK, some of you may have gathered that this column has been composed tongue in cheek, so to speak. True, facetiously exaggerated it may be, but such is the means by which salient points can be made.
Indeed, folks are sick to death of the incessant venom postulated by phony journalists whose entire being is immersed in hatred both for the president and those who elected him.
No, Mars isn’t a destination that I personally care to visit, but those who feel the need to establish residence on the Red Planet are hereby encouraged to get a move on — sooner rather than later!