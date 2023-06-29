Aside from the common fairy tales that were known to entertain children back in the day (before the so-called modern age of television, that is), you could believe what you were told and what you could see.
Given the relative consistency to which kids were exposed by parents and grandparents and teachers and clergy and others, too, value programming became mostly a matter of timely reinforcement between right and wrong.
And, it didn’t take long for youngsters to understand the difference — given appropriate consequences meted out whether in the form of reward or penalty. Generally, what was learned and taught in school and reinforced at home became the (golden) rule. “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” prevailed as sort of a community-imposed guideline governing behavior and relationships, which entailed exercising your brain before opening your mouth.
But, here we find ourselves in a new century where common sense has ceded territory to nefarious personal agendas — with thoughts and actions routinely at odds (or any dutiful consideration thereof conveniently banished to the proverbial back seat). Most of what appears on TV on a daily basis or is passed along via social media isn’t true, can’t be trusted, and pits one against another. Bald-faced lies — shameless and brazen — have become an art form.
Which traces in large measure to duplicitous politicians (adroitly feathering their own nests at the public’s expense) and a corrupt national mainstream media turning its back on honest and fair reporting (journalism ethics and standards of yore be darned). There’s more that could be added by way both of contributors and contributions, of course (it’s a long list), but suffice it to say that society in general is in the midst of an ethical and moral collapse.
No, nothing quite illustrated the deterioration (into an immoral culture) more than did the in-your-face appearance of a well known San Francisco order of “queer and trans nuns” (Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, if you will) at L.A.’s Dodger Stadium in May. Their skit mimicking Jesus on the cross was blasphemous in the extreme — sacrilegious, irreverent, profane and unholy ... but entirely consistent with the group’s motto: “Go forth and sin some more.”
Incredible, isn’t it, the extent to which unrestrained iniquity has infiltrated our ranks these days?
The question placed before us, then, is whether we can apply the brakes? Frankly, it’s very doubtful — given that major institutions in this country (the FBI, the DOJ, the IRS) are involved, right along with corporate CEO’s bought in to woke witlessness run amok. Still, the American spirit doesn’t encourage giving up. Throwing in the towel, so to speak, isn’t an option.
Which explains a close friend’s actions (he bleeds Dodger blue, or did) relative to his summer itinerary. Since the days of Duke Snider and Roy Campanella and Pee Wee Reese and Gil Hodges and Jackie Robinson (indeed, all the way back to the “Brooklyn bums”), his loyalty has never wavered ... until now, that is.
Plans to take his family to L.A. for games have been scrapped, and all of the accumulated paraphernalia (caps, jackets, baseballs, etc.) have become dumpster trash.
And, that’s his right, after all. He, along with thousands of others properly educated in bygone days, understands that we live in a capitalist system where we get to choose who deserves our money and our presence.
Presumably, the nitwits at Bud Light and Target and Kohls (having already lost billions in legal tender and stock value that will most likely never be recovered) and at other establishments will get the picture eventually. Then again, maybe not!
Such a transition would require acquainting themselves with constitutional principles upon which this country was founded — concepts that seem to have escaped their attention — courtesy of a failed education system K-12 and beyond and an entrenched cabal of treasonous sapheads promoting Marxian (socialist) hogwash.
Sad to say, that’s no fairy tale — but rather a Pandora’s Box (Greek mythoi) of evil spirits, in essence. Daily we get a glimpse of what’s inside!