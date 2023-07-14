Most people probably see hangars and think of a way to hold clothes — or depending on the type and person’s age — a way to unlock car doors when keys are locked inside.

Lonn Atwood, a Norfolk artist, has another view. He incorporated them into artwork that recently made its debut at the Norfolk Public Library. He also cut old hardback books into bird shapes and had them suspended. Together, this sculpture is known as “Flights of Fancy.”

The work, commissioned by the Norfolk Library Foundation, is suspended from the metal girders in the atrium in the center of the library. The atrium is immediately visible upon entering the building. “I like the idea of portraying that something special can be made from common readily available materials,” Atwood said.

This is the second piece of original artwork that has been installed at the Norfolk Library in as many years. In 2022, an eight-foot by four-foot painting, In Way Out, by Northeast Community College art instructor Michael Lynch made its debut inside the front entrance of the library. The painting of Broken Bridge over the Elkhorn River southwest of Norfolk reflects the history and the spirit of the Elkhorn Valley.

We appreciate the efforts of the Norfolk Library Foundation and its president, Susan Warneke, along with all the others who support art in the community.

As Mr. Atwood told supporters during its dedication, working as an artist requires a child-like wonder that everyone is born with, seeing things not yet there and seeing new forms, which includes imagining possibilities. Mr. Atwood said he thought Flights of Fancy was appropriate for a library, which is crammed full of materials, providing the ability to spur fancy thoughts and ideas.

We agree. We also appreciate the efforts of the community to incorporate more art around the city, including various murals and 18 sculptures around town. And we recognize some people don’t like public dollars being used for art, but this came from a private foundation.

Arts reflect and reveal a local community’s interest. It adds meaning to our lives and helps to make our communities more distinctive.

Data shows it increases the chances that young people will feel stickiness and attraction to the community. It also improves quality of life and helps attract higher-skilled employees.

More states are funding public art projects in hopes of attracting a higher educated and more skilled workforce. While those are all good reasons, we just like to see artifacts that enhance the culture, making the community a little better and life more interesting. Hats off to the Norfolk Library Foundation for continuing this effort.

