Late last week, the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health District reported that a total of 99 people have recovered from the COVID-19 virus in its four-county region.
At the time that news was released, there were 306 total cases in the area, according to the ELVPHD. Some quick math would indicate that nearly one-third of the people who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the district’s service area of Madison, Stanton, Cuming and Burt counties had recovered.
Not only is that good news, but that’s important news. And it is news that many in the public had been clamoring to hear.
At a press conference on May 4 in Norfolk, community leaders and health leaders reported that recovery figures weren’t available.
Gina Uhing, director of the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department, was aware that many people had been asking for it as she told reporters that the department gets asked a lot about it.
“Right now, our focus is on trying to keep on top of the number of positive cases or confirms that we are getting each day,” Uhing said. “It is in our plan to loop back around to those positive cases to see how they are doing.”
At that point on May 4, the department has not had time to follow-ups on recovery, so the priority had been on stopping the outbreak, she said. That was a fair answer and much appreciated.
Beginning that week, however, members of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services were going to start assisting the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, Uhing said, so that additional labor would be available to start looking at recovery numbers.
That was an important step because it showed the department was trying to be responsive.
Unfortunately, when answers aren’t immediately available, there is speculation. We had heard some of that speculation and read about it on social media, including those who thought it was a conspiracy to keep the public fearful because it made it seem like there weren’t people recovering.
We know there are a lot of concerned and nervous people out there. We also know that speculation doesn’t do anyone good.
We are pleased that Ms. Uhing and her staff have received some additional assistance. Continuing to do massive testing and then following up with individuals — including those who have recovered — takes time.
Nevertheless, we do agree that knowing how many people have recovered is important. It provides more information.
And in order to beat COVID-19 — or at least stay ahead of it until a vaccination is developed — it will take a lot of testing.
Thanks to Ms. Uhing and her staff for providing these figures. We look forward to receiving more periodic updates of recoveries, which helps to tell the whole story.