Property taxes are burdensome for Nebraskans. And while efforts have been made to try to reduce them in recent years, they remain high. At 1.51% on average, Nebraska has the eighth-highest average effective property tax rate in the U.S. The typical homeowner in Nebraska can expect to pay $3,091 annually for their property tax bill, according to smartasset.com. And that is just the average. We know many Nebraskans pay more than that.
One of the ideas floated by Gov. Jim Pillen and key legislators last week would be to get rid of property taxes that are used in support of community colleges, and replace the funds with more state aid. Supporters say the change would directly reduce property taxes by more than 5% statewide, eliminate the need for state income tax credits for community college property taxes paid, and simplify Nebraska’s property tax system.
While we are in favor of reducing property taxes and simplifying the tax code, we don’t think this is the right approach.
When the state community college system was created in the 1970s, it was to be a “three-legged stool” tax system. To balance the stool, a “40/40/20 split” was intended as the formula for supporting community colleges. Tuition revenue was supposed to provide about 20% of the needed revenue, with state aid and property taxes each providing 40%. The problem has been that over time, state aid has decreased to 30% and property taxes have had to increase to backfill losses in state aid and also keep tuition affordable.
One of the biggest reasons we are against getting rid of property taxes as revenue for community colleges is the loss of local control. The Northeast Community College Board of Governors, for example, decide property tax rates for its area. The elected governors are residents of the 20-county service area Northeast serves. They are accessible in their communities and in an excellent position to respond to residents’ questions or concerns.
Sure, some will argue that the local governing boards won’t be replaced under the governor’s plan. But if college boards lose taxing authority, how much authority will their decisions have? Decisions are best made closest to where the services are.
What happens when times are lean and the state is being asked to fund state prisons or Health and Human Services with increased needs? Will community colleges get short shrift? What guarantee do they have that adequate funds will be available if they become almost entirely reliant on the state for revenue? And then does Metro or Southeast, community colleges that support Omaha and Lincoln, get disproportionately more aid?
Many community colleges, including Northeast, have responded to local needs, such as creating wind turbine technicians, construction workers or truck driving programs when needed. Why would we want to lose that? Will we have that strong of a partnership with Lincoln?
Finally, it’s important to remember that community colleges only get about 5% of all property taxes assessed in Nebraska. We don’t believe community colleges are the issue with high property taxes.