There’s no question that some people love electric vehicles (EVs). They drive them relatively short distances to work, charge them overnight in their garages and never stop for gas.
Others prefer gasoline-powered vehicles.
Thankfully, Americans today still can make a choice between the two options. But as we have written about previously in this space, if the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s has its way, they won’t for much longer.
According to Diana Furchtgott-Roth, director of the Heritage Foundation’s Center for Energy, Climate and Environment, the EPA’s proposed new rule would require 60% of vehicles sold in the U.S. to be battery-powered electric by 2030 and 67% by 2032, compared to just 6% today.
“This would effectively eliminate the choice of gasoline-powered cars for American drivers and make the economy more dependent on China, a source of the minerals needed to create their batteries,” she recently wrote.
Fortunately, members of Congress are taking note. Rep. Andrew Clyde, a Georgia Republican, has introduced a bill that would prevent the EPA from finalizing the rule. Other similar bills are planned, too.
But if these efforts fail, the new rule could have catastrophic effects on American consumers and the nation as a whole.
For one thing, it will increase drivers’ costs. Gasoline-powered vehicles are more affordable than their battery-powered equivalents. The electric version of a base model of a widely popular pickup truck, for example, comes with an up-charge of $26,000. Statistically speaking, you would have to own your electric truck for more than two decades to make up for that added cost.
In addition, the cost of electricity is getting higher in many states and is likely to rise further due to another EPA rule that was made public in May. It would require power plants to sequester 90% of their carbon emissions. This would raise the price of charging these vehicles, making them still less cost-competitive.
Another drawback to electric vehicles is the inconvenience. A big advantage of gasoline-powered engines is that gas stations are common and that filling up tanks takes five minutes or less. Electric vehicles have to be recharged every 200 to 300 miles, and recharging takes 45 minutes to an hour.
And then there is the issue of climate, Ms. Furchtgott-Roth points out. In some cold states, EVs are simply not practical. Relatively new batteries in gasoline-powered vehicles don’t die in cold weather and don’t cause the car to lose range. Electric vehicle batteries, in contrast, can cause cars to lose 20% to 40% of their range in cold weather. That is why only 510 EVs are registered in Wyoming and only 380 in North Dakota. Nebraska may not be far behind.
For those who desire to buy and drive an electric vehicle, great. Feel free to proceed. But let’s keep choice available for those who prefer a gasoline-powered car or truck.