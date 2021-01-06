“To cast the light of truth on a flawed system which must be fixed now,” California Sen. Barbara Boxer cited voting irregularities in joining Ohio Rep. Stephanie Tubbs Jones in objecting to Ohio’s 20 electoral votes for President George W. Bush in 2005.
Now, three presidents later, more than 100 representatives and at least a dozen senators are challenging the Electoral College results. For this, they should be applauded, not derided — for seeking a review of what went right, what went wrong and how future elections can be improved.
Just as teachers constantly remind students to review their work, as a nation, we should heed that reminder — especially with a presidential election that truly has been like none other in our lifetime. A coronavirus pandemic. Starkly polarizing views. An unprecedented reliance on new voting systems. An overwhelming number of mail-in votes. Add all that up, and, indeed, let’s review how it all worked and hopefully alleviate concerns about future elections.
This isn’t a lone senator and representative as in 2005. This represents 20% of our federally elected representatives who aren’t willing to just rubber-stamp Joe Biden as our next president.
As a country, we need to take steps to find and correct any problems that may exist. A coalition of Republican senators wants Congress to launch a commission to immediately conduct an audit of the election results.
For Jonathan Turley, a nationally respected legal scholar at George Washington University, “the alternative is to leave these questions to linger and fester in the coming years.”
“I do not see the value of a commission doing an audit in 10 days however,” Turley said on Twitter. “The value is a deep dive into the allegations for the next election. These are comprehensive issues that should be fully analyzed and addressed. That would likely take a couple years.”
Frankly, unless there is clear evidence of wrongdoing, these efforts aren’t likely to keep President Donald Trump in office. But they do shine a light on the need to ensure fair and reliable elections from this day forward.
In courts and now Congress, Mr. Trump has sought to overturn the election results. But, again, unless these allegations can be clearly proven, Mr. Biden is likely to be sworn in as our nation’s next president two weeks from today.
This isn’t about just the next four years; it’s about the next four years and beyond.
At the very least, Americans need to have confidence in our election systems, and a comprehensive review and report could help restore that confidence.