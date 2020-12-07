Election: No justice, no peace

PHOENIX — A motley throng of patriots amassed recently at the Hyatt Regency for a raucously peaceful “Stop the Steal” rally. There were Zoomers and Boomers, “America First” leaders and Proud Boys, tea party veterans and indie Donald Trump loyalists.
I flew down from Colorado to lend my support.
My message to the rallygoers was the same one I delivered at the “Stop the Steal” rally in Colorado Springs last month: We, the people, must rise up to protect our constitutional republic and prevent it from becoming a full-blown banana republic. “Me first” Republicans, some of whom have been offered positions by Joe Biden, are complicit in systematically disenfranchising law-abiding voters.
With the sterling exception of Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, the absence of nationally known conservative figures at the protest was as glaring as an Arizona sunrise and as gaping as the Grand Canyon. Inside the hotel, Republican state legislators hosted Trump legal team lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis for a marathon presentation of election fraud evidence.
Most compelling was a review of public election data in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and Nevada by respected number-cruncher Matt Braynard. He crowdfunded the Voting Integrity Project, which conducted vital election research this past month using government data from six battleground states.
The team scrutinized voters who had moved out of one state, registered in another and still voted in the state they had left. They contacted voters whose election records showed that they had requested a mail-in ballot and sent it in, but which were not counted as votes. Conversely, they found voters who didn’t request a mail-in ballot and said they never received one, but who had discovered a vote had been illicitly cast in their name.
In Arizona, Braynard’s team obtained early/absentee voter numbers from the hotly contested Maricopa County. They isolated a universe of voters who had been sent absentee ballots but did not return them. VIP workers reached out by phone to verify if the voters had indeed requested their ballot and whether they returned it. Out of 2,044 people identified who met the criteria, 44% said they never requested a ballot, despite records showing that votes were cast in their name. Another experiment allowed the researchers to identify an estimated 5,700 individuals (not including military voters) who registered in Arizona, also registered in another state and then illicitly cast early absentee votes in Arizona.
“I have a high degree of confidence that the number of ballots that were cast that should not have been — illegal ballots — surpasses the margin of victory as it stands right now,” Braynard concluded. “I believe that unless the questions that I raised get answered, you can’t be confident of the vote count actually is and no one can.”
If you’re wondering why the Justice Department or any other government body didn’t do this work themselves long before 2020, you’re not alone. Braynard recommended an independent audit of all state voter registration files, authenticated absentee ballot requests via fingerprint machine scanning and matching, and fundamental reform of automated voting machines.
“It is unconscionable,” Braynard testified, “for a democracy to operate with election equipment that is closed-source software and design.”
Citizen investigators at home and abroad are putting the screws on these foreign-owned election tech conglomerates at considerable risk to their lives. They’re monitoring Dominion machines in Georgia and Nevada. Glenn Chong, a top election watchdog and ex-congressman in the Philippines, believes his top aide was tortured and murdered in 2018 in retaliation for Chong’s decade-long crusade to expose Smartmatic’s election manipulation through automatic vote shaving and padding, algorithmic meddling and digital ballot image alterations.
“The government can rule over us only as long as it has the consent of the governed. The power to change our destiny lies in our own hands,” he urged. “But if our elections are stolen, manipulated by a few people who want to control us, then we lose our future.”
The firsthand victims of election fraud refuse to yield control and dominion over their votes to the thieves, cheats and liars — and so must we.