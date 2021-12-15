The issue of immigration continues to perplex the nation. Former President Donald Trump wanted a wall on the southern border, and was only partly successful.
President Joe Biden prefers letting illegal immigrants cross the border almost unheeded. All the while, many Americans simply would like to see the legal immigration process be followed — albeit with some changes to make the process less expensive and time consuming — to allow a reasonable number of individuals to come to the United States.
With that in mind, it seems appropriate to share the true story of Mario, a young El Salvadoran who came to the United States as a teenager.
Here are some excerpts of how Mario tells his life story:
“On a single life-changing day, the promise of the United States was fulfilled for me: I was sworn into the U.S. Marine Corps and came home after the ceremony to find my green card waiting in the mail. How I arrived at that cold day in March is also very American — a community of caring people donated their time and expertise to help me through the complex immigration system to give me a fair chance to make my case for U.S. protection. Thanks to them, I am now living my American Dream. I am protecting the country that protected me from the danger I faced in El Salvador from gangs.
“I was 15 years old when I came to the United States alone and was put in immigration proceedings. I found myself facing a daunting legal system with no one to turn to. I was desperate for help; there was no way I could present my case alone and win in court.
I spent a lot of time looking for assistance. When I almost lost hope, all that is great about this country showed itself to me. I found Kids in Need of Defense (KIND) which connected me to the incredible pro bono attorneys who saved my life.
“I looked to the United States and saw freedom — the freedom to live without fear and to dream of a future full of possibility. I knew the journey was dangerous, but I felt I had no choice. But when I finally crossed into the United States and asked for protection, I felt hope for the first time in years.
“While we live in uncertain times, I know one thing for sure. I will do all I can to uphold the promise of the America that gave me a future and allowed me to fulfill my dreams. I pledge to help others as this country has helped me. I will defend the values of freedom, liberty, and justice for all.”
That’s the kind of immigration story we all would like to see more of.