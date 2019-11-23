Most Americans skip the annual flu shot — with the number of dispensed vaccines barely changed in the past decade, despite government removal of cost and access obstacles.
About 45% of adults received the flu shot last year, up from about 41% in 2010, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control data. Immunization rates have stayed in the 40% to 45% range for the past decade. Among people 65 and older, who are most at risk for complication of the flu, 68% were inoculated last year, up from 67% in 2010.
Vaccination rates, however, have risen for children — increasing to 73% last year from 64% in 2011. That’s good news, but public health officials recommend that nearly all people get the flu shot.
Don’t have time? In many places, getting a flu shot generally takes less than 10 minutes — most of that time just filling out forms.
Don’t have money? The 2010 Affordable Care Act required all insurers to waive out-of-pocket costs for plan members for the vaccinations.
Don’t know where to go? In the past few years, all states allowed pharmacists to administer the shots, which have made them available in drugstores, grocery chains and big-box stores.
Public health officials said they face other long-standing challenges, such as myths that the vaccine can cause the flu (it can’t) and that it contains dangerous levels of mercury (it doesn’t — and people can request vaccines with no mercury).
A key reason people choose not to get the flu vaccine is they perceive it doesn’t work.
But Dr. Daniel Jernigan, director of the influenza division at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told the House Science, Space & Technology Committee this week that studies have found it is usually 40% to 60% effective.
"There is a perception that flu is a little worse than the common cold and there is not a huge level of worry," said Dr. Jeff Salvon-Harman, chief patient safety officer at Presbyterian Healthcare Services, an integrated health plan in New Mexico with 590,000 health plan members.
Why not use the best weapon to prevent the flu? Considering that as many as 61,000 people died during the last flu season, it doesn’t make sense not to get the vaccine.