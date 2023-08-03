Growing up is difficult enough. Imagine how the challenges of youth would multiply if you had to show up on your first day of school without the appropriate supplies to get through the day.
While other children are showing off their new metallic blue backpack and 64-pack of Crayolas, you hang back and hope no one notices you’ve arrived without even a notebook and pencil to get you through your first day.
Attending school isn’t cheap. Back-to-school spending is projected to reach an all-time high in 2023, according to the National Retail Federation.
An annual survey recently released by the federation shows that back-to-school spending is expected to reach an unparalleled $41.5 billion nationwide, up from $36.9 billion last year.
Expected spending per household comes in at a whopping $890, up from $864 in 2022 and up from $635 a decade ago, also according to the survey. While costlier items like electronics and clothing are figured into those numbers, it can’t be ignored that 67% of survey respondents who already have done their back-to-school shopping said they have seen higher prices on school supplies.
Many families are already struggling with the effects of inflation and the higher cost of everything from gasoline to groceries in their household. That’s reflected in the federation’s survey too, as 22% said they’re planning to make do with what they had last year.
But that’s not a sustainable plan. Backpacks wear out. Paper gets used. Pencils wear down. Crayons break. Even earbuds — which are now a requirement on most back-to-school shopping lists — get lost or broken.
That’s why it’s refreshing to see programs like the Salvation Army’s Stuff the Bus help to make sure children of families in need have the supplies necessary to have a successful start to the new school year.
Likewise, it’s refreshing to see forward-thinking individuals like the mother and daughter duo, Andrea and Lily Libengood of Norfolk, who turned a simple project with a rock snake at Wesley Center Childcare & Preschool into a way to help the Stuff the Bus campaign meet its goals for this year.
Major Kelli Trejo at the Salvation Army told the Daily News the new partnership between them and Daycos — Libengood’s employer whose philanthropic arm got behind the fundraising idea — created a great visual for children that starts a conversation about how or why others need help for school supplies.
We agree and commend the individuals and businesses who stepped up to help the endeavor reach its goal. Because of them, more children can start their school year ready to learn.