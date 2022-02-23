From time to time, the Daily News receives emails or letters that express the opinion that something we have published is offensive. It can be something a nationally syndicated columnist wrote, a locally written editorial, a political cartoon or even a news story about a criminal’s actions.
We take these comments seriously, often resulting in a discussion among newsroom personnel. Sometimes, we agree with the feedback received. But sometimes the arguments have little to do with logic and reflect more of a personal feeling.
Arguments that something is offensive are the toughest to deal with. In today’s society, defining offensive often depends on whom is asked because being offensive is a subjective term.
There are levels of offensiveness, too. In decades past, it certainly was offensive to compare someone to Nazis or Adolf Hitler, but that kind of comparison has become so widely used by both Democrats and Republicans that few things compared to Hitler draw much of a reaction anymore.
More than anything, it might be time for everyone to develop a bit of a thicker skin. It’s time to quit insisting on the elimination of speech with which one disagrees — whether that be Republicans or Democrats. To be fair, most of the speech that has been canceled or objected to in recent years on social media has been by liberal progressives on such topics as COVID-19 immunizations. But both sides are guilty.
Those old enough to remember the 1960s and 1970s might remember when liberals and hippies championed free speech. People understood that if you asked the government or others to restrict First Amendment rights, it was only a matter of time before something you said could also be censored.
It only seems to be in recent years that some people believe they — and they alone — know what constitutes the truth. The reality is that unless something is an absolute truth, which is unusual except for such things as laws of nature, matters should be open for debate and discussion.
With debate, it can be learned that people sometimes have their own truths. But those truths can be changed if challenged and logic and reason are used instead of emotion.
Times have obviously changed over the centuries and will continue to change. But when it comes to trying to find truth, modern debate should include the opportunity for contrary points of view. The public will soon learn what is truth or what seems to be reasonable.
So, what happens if we find ourselves offended by something we’ve read, seen or heard?
We can look within ourselves and see what point is being made. Seek a calm, rational response because emotional arguments usually are not objective or helpful.