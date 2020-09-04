When Republican Sen. Rand Paul left the White House on the last night of the Republican National Convention, he was surrounded by a group of shouting protesters. Paul had to be escorted by police to a nearby hotel.
Footage on social media shows officers using their patrol bicycles to shield Paul and his wife from the crowd of angry protesters. They can be heard shouting “no justice, no peace,” “justice for Breonna Taylor” and “you need to respond,” according to the Associated Press.
So why was Paul targeted? He represents Kentucky, where police officers killed emergency medical technician Breonna Taylor, 26, in her Louisville home after they executed a no-knock warrant at the wrong apartment. Activists are frustrated with the handling of the investigation by Kentucky’s attorney general, Daniel Cameron, who also spoke at the Republican National Convention. No charges have been filed yet against the officers in Louisville.
This is not the first time that Paul has experienced such violence. He was at a baseball practice when a gunman opened fire on Republicans practicing in the summer of 2017 and again when a neighbor attacked him and broke six of his ribs. Paul was later awarded $500,000 in that civil dispute.
It has become so frightening that The Hill reported that Paul’s wife, Kelley, wrote in an op-ed that she now sleeps with a loaded gun next to her bed.
Paul asked Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden the day after the convention to condemn the violence. Finally, on Monday of this week, Mr. Biden did, although he still ended up blaming it on President Donald Trump. Biden did say, “It’s lawlessness, plain and simple. And those who do it should be prosecuted.”
But then he went on to say, Trump is too “weak” to call on his own supporters to stop acting as “armed militia.”
What? Do you truly believe that, Mr. Biden?
When repeated incidents of “peaceful protesters” are captured on social media as they stop traffic, pull out drivers, beat them, shine lasers in the eyes of law enforcement officers or those with opposing points of view, set fires to businesses, break windows, loot from stores, go up to patrons in restaurants and harass them or demand a power fist symbol, there might be reason to be a little concerned.
Add to it reports of police being told they have to stand down by mayors and it is not surprising that “armed militia” are turning out to defend themselves.
It is as though Mr. Biden is blaming the child who gets picked on by the bully after the child finally stands up for himself. We don’t support violence, but shifting blame is wrong and won’t solve the problem.