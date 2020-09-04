When Republican Sen. Rand Paul left the White House on the last night of the Republican National Convention, he was surrounded by a group of shouting protesters. Paul had to be escorted by police to a nearby hotel.

Footage on social media shows officers using their patrol bicycles to shield Paul and his wife from the crowd of angry protesters. They can be heard shouting “no justice, no peace,” “justice for Breonna Taylor” and “you need to respond,” according to the Associated Press.

So why was Paul targeted? He represents Kentucky, where police officers killed emergency medical technician Breonna Taylor, 26, in her Louisville home after they executed a no-knock warrant at the wrong apartment. Activists are frustrated with the handling of the investigation by Kentucky’s attorney general, Daniel Cameron, who also spoke at the Republican National Convention. No charges have been filed yet against the officers in Louisville.

This is not the first time that Paul has experienced such violence. He was at a baseball practice when a gunman opened fire on Republicans practicing in the summer of 2017 and again when a neighbor attacked him and broke six of his ribs. Paul was later awarded $500,000 in that civil dispute.

It has become so frightening that The Hill reported that Paul’s wife, Kelley, wrote in an op-ed that she now sleeps with a loaded gun next to her bed.

Paul asked Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden the day after the convention to condemn the violence. Finally, on Monday of this week, Mr. Biden did, although he still ended up blaming it on President Donald Trump. Biden did say, “It’s lawlessness, plain and simple. And those who do it should be prosecuted.”

But then he went on to say, Trump is too “weak” to call on his own supporters to stop acting as “armed militia.”

What? Do you truly believe that, Mr. Biden?

When repeated incidents of “peaceful protesters” are captured on social media as they stop traffic, pull out drivers, beat them, shine lasers in the eyes of law enforcement officers or those with opposing points of view, set fires to businesses, break windows, loot from stores, go up to patrons in restaurants and harass them or demand a power fist symbol, there might be reason to be a little concerned.

Add to it reports of police being told they have to stand down by mayors and it is not surprising that “armed militia” are turning out to defend themselves.

It is as though Mr. Biden is blaming the child who gets picked on by the bully after the child finally stands up for himself. We don’t support violence, but shifting blame is wrong and won’t solve the problem.

Tags

In other news

Vote for health care’s future — Barbara Pederson

LINCOLN — Since 2010 Jeff Fortenberry (aka “the congressman from Louisiana”) has reliably voted against affordable healthcare access and consumer protections for Nebraska families. He voted against the Affordable Care Act’s provisions to protect Nebraskans from being kicked off their health …

Arrests could help Dems seal the deal

Arrests could help Dems seal the deal

The Democratic National Convention was remarkable for the sense of shared community it managed to project without an actual physical gathering space, and the optimism it generated in a bleak time of pandemic, job loss, depression and partisan divides.

Imaginary threat from ‘radical’ left

Imaginary threat from ‘radical’ left

Many of the supporters of President Donald Trump who I talk with, through email or in person, express less passion for the man than fear of the alternative: A vote for Democrats is a vote for socialism or, even worse, communism.

An idea for the ages in South Dakota

An idea for the ages in South Dakota

It’s an idea whose time has come. Actually it’s surprising, but sad, too, that it hasn’t happened. Perhaps it took a visit by President Trump paying his respects to the great men whose faces are carved on Mount Rushmore — emphasizing their contribution to our history, values and culture. Rem…

A thousand years — Elsie Liewer

NORFOLK — This period of time is called the “millennium.” It is the time when Christ will reign on the earth (Isaiah 2:3) (Daniel 7:14). Satan will not be free to work (Revelations 20:2). Righteousness will flourish (Isaiah 11: 3-5) peace will be universal (Isaiah 2:4) and the productivity o…