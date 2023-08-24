“The direction in which education starts a man will determine his future life.” These words from Plato ring true in so many ways in our society today, not the least of which is the manner with which we choose to educate our children.
If you spend much time talking with lawmakers and public officials, always near the top of the priority list for how we secure the future of Nebraska is early childhood education. Almost to a person, our leaders agree that providing a high-quality education for our young is critical to ensuring a safe and prosperous future for Nebraska.
We agree.
And yet, if you look at how early childhood education is trending here, you might be led to believe that somehow, childhood education has been moved to the back burner, or maybe even fallen off the stove.
Recent reports indicate that as recently as 2021, $1 billion was needed to fully fund early childhood education in the state, and yet for that same year, actual funding was less than $440 million, leaving a funding gap of 57%. In 2017, the gap was just 51% and 10 years before that, only 36%.
If you take these numbers to heart, it would seem that our state is moving in the wrong direction when it comes to early childhood education.
In more recent years, the state has relied on money from a federal COVID-19 relief package to fund many childhood education activities, and with those funds running out quickly, many are wondering where the money to educate young Nebraskans will come from in the future.
Representatives of Nebraska’s Early Childhood Workforce Commission have said that they would like to see early childhood education fully funded by the state in 2030. But with the funding gap becoming greater, how can this be accomplished?
On the bright side, a 2023 study ranks Nebraska at number two in the nation in terms of overall early childhood education activities. So, there’s a lot to be proud of there, and still, there’s much more to do.
Recently, Nebraska lawmakers, with some help from Gov. Jim Pillen, took unprecedented steps to ensure that students today have more choices when it comes to their education. We believe that similar measures need to be taken to ensure the education, not just for students today, but for the students of tomorrow as well.
With the full understanding that there are many significant needs in the state and only so many budget dollars to meet them all, we would urge lawmakers to put early childhood education back on the front burner. Take the needed steps to educate tomorrow’s doctors, lawyers, accountants, entrepreneurs, farm producers, homemakers, and so many more so that the wonderful state that we are today remains for future generations.