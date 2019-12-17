Each school consolidation has its own set of circumstances to consider

One of the biggest benefits to school consolidation is that school districts can offer more curriculum and extra-curricular choices. More students equates to more offerings as a school with 200 students naturally would be able to offer more choices, such as a foreign language, if it has 400 or 600 students.
There also are advantages to low teacher to pupil ratios. However, even with school consolidations, most school districts in Northeast and North Central Nebraska still have classes with much fewer than 20 students per teacher.
From time to time, the Nebraska Legislature and people discussing local issues over coffee have pushed for mandatory school consolidation.
While we see the merits of having someone supposedly outside of the area provide input because they would have less bias in determining school locations, we do not think that by itself is a good enough reason to get government involved.
The successful passage of the Summerland school bond and approval by the state committee for the reorganization of school districts last week provides a good example. Both voters and the state committee approved the dissolution of Clearwater, Ewing and Orchard Public School districts and the formation of the Summerland school district after working out the solutions.
While some have called for mandated consolidations when districts reach a certain enrollment, we think that should only be a last resort. In many situations around here when consolidations do take place, solutions were worked out locally after careful consideration — although it might not happen as fast as everyone wants.
Dale Martin, superintendent of Nebraska Unified District 1, which includes Clearwater and Orchard, told the state committee that discussions took place "off and on for about 20 years" before patrons approved the consolidation Nov. 12.
According to the superintendent, consolidation has the support of all three communities and current school board members.
If you give people the facts and the time, they will figure out what is best. Critics might be frustrated that it took 20 years, but when considering something as significant as a community losing its school, we think it is best to tread softly and not have outsiders dictate what occurs.
In this situation, a central location in the country was a compromise solution. That might not work for every situation, but in this case, it was the right one. After all, it was all decided by locals.
The new pre-kindergarten through 12th grade facility has projected enrollment numbers of 430 pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students. Valuation of the new district will be about $1 billion, with projected property tax savings to take place, which will be greater over the long-term.