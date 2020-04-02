The Nebraska Strong Recovery Program sent out advice recently to survivors ahead of last month’s anniversary of the devastating floods that hit Nebraska.
While these tips were sent out to help victims and others cope with “trigger events” — such as anniversary dates of the event, holidays, birthdays and other special occasions — the advice could easily apply to the here and now, in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic gripping the country and the world.
It could be a high school student missing out on graduation or prom. Or loved ones separated from each other or grieving. Or a loss of routine, whether that be school, work or fitness. Remember that you are not alone, according to the Nebraska Strong Recovery Program — a disaster mental health outreach program that is federally funded and locally run.
— Don’t be too hard on yourself: Adopt habits that ensure you will survive physically and economically. Do all you can to make a positive impact on your family and long-term career goals.
— Participate in rituals that may provide comfort: Don’t lie in bed until 10 a.m. or take three naps a day. Treat your time and your life as valuable.
— Talk about your losses if you need to: Connect with others, and know that you’re not the only one suffering.
? It is natural to have strong thoughts, feelings and memories: Anger, worry and fear are normal, but don’t let that take over your life.
? Accept kindness and help from others: You don’t have to do this alone. Moreso now than ever, accept random acts of kindness — and frequent acts, too.
? Helping others may actually help yourself: In addition to getting off the couch, call up people who need cheering up.
? Model calm behaviors: Children take cues about how to handle situations from the adults in their lives.
? Limit exposure: Reacting to the news and trying to adjust mentally to every twist and turn is exhausting.
? Provide extra support during this time: Spend extra time with family and provide ways for children to express their feelings through play, art or music.
For those who feel strangely bent out of shape these days and those who wake up thinking the coronavirus outbreak is dominating your choices, be assured of this: You’re normal, and you’re not alone.
Because of this world challenge, even though you may be confined to your home, know that together, we’ll get through this.