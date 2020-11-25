Draining swamp not possible

There they go waltzing down the street and singing ... tra-la-la-la ... silly-goose-silly-fool ... ha-ha-ha ... the joke’s on you. Can’t you hear it? That’s the song being sung by the Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page and Brennan cabal.
It’s aimed at all of us deplorables and chumps who happen to believe in equality before the law. Sadly, they’ve been rescued from their egregious criminal enterprise by the hopelessly contaminated D.C. aristocracy.
Which is composed not only of self-serving party zealots on both sides of the aisle but also of entrenched bureaucrats nourishing themselves at the public trough. They’ve been feeding off it for years — sharing the vittles with a corrupt national mainstream media and “big tech” despots whose appetite for power is insatiable. Pooh-poohing constitutional principles including freedom of speech is standard operating procedure.
Of course, given what has transpired lately, no one should be surprised. As two dear friends from across the pond can attest, they have recently been in receipt of my prediction regarding what was likely to happen on Nov. 3, and thereafter. Neither tarot cards depicting taboos nor paranormal forces like Ouija boards were involved.
Common sense is always the ultimate qualifier — aided by a pragmatic view of the terrain. Allow me to explain.
Despite well placed wishes to the contrary, draining the establishment swamp is patently impossible. Yes, common folks who take pride in working to earn an honest living are sick and tired of the insider cesspool that reeks of unprincipled asses exploiting the system for personal gain. Indeed, a long overdue comeuppance of sorts resulting in the chickens finally coming home to roost would have been in order with evildoers justifiably punished.
But, given the depth to which the sinister tentacles extend into the FBI and the DOJ — even to the point of multiple investigations of criminal activity being mysteriously squelched over a four-year period despite documented evidence — the likelihood of clandestine activity determining the president-elect was obvious for anyone caring to pay attention. The Biden-China-Ukraine cover-up was merely icing on the cake, so to speak.
Still, how is it possible, do you think, that a presidential election could succumb to pilferage in the USA? Well, first and foremost no downside exists for those responsible. There is absolutely no risk in manufacturing the mechanism to implement misdoings. Recent exhibits prove the existence of a two-tiered system of justice favoring a perverse ideology. Ergo, Comey and company will skate free as would opportunists engaged in fraudulent balloting.
Lets be honest! Democrats, the mainstream media, and Facebook, Twitter and Google moguls have a lot to answer for. They were openly complicit in attempting to “deep-six” information detailing the apparent criminal involvement (of the Biden family) encompassing financial kickbacks from other countries. Was the illicit behavior consistent with the Hillary model that escaped scrutiny by the same cast of shady characters? In a word, “yes!”
Frankly, one can legitimately question whether CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times and the Washington Post should remain in place. They are sell-outs! They have turned tail on their country! They’ve driven a devil’s fork into the first amendment by turning their backs on the public’s right to know. They are propaganda peddlers per se, not news organizations, which gives credence to the charge that they’ve become the enemy of the people.
Truly, we are at the tipping point — teetering on the edge. Which will prevail in the end — Marxian style socialism sans individual rights and choices ... or the self-evident truths, liberties and freedoms promised in our founding documents? Will the sheer decency, civility and goodness that has made America exceptional continue to be the basic elements that make our country what it is? Only God knows, and He isn’t telling!