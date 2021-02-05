Downtown revitalization at the heart of Atkinson’s rebirth

It’s OK to dream. Believing in something when others might not see it has led to good things for many people. That’s true for Gerard Keating, who has an ambitious vision for his hometown. Where others see vacant buildings, the 1982 graduate of Atkinson West Holt High School sees opportunity.
“I believe there’s much potential for communities along Highway 20 if they invest and have vision. And that’s what we’re here to do. If people don’t step up, there won’t be anything left of rural America,” Keating said.
Keating knows about investing. The veteran real estate investor has a knack for transforming run-down properties into prosperity, including in Lincoln.
Keating said part of the reason he came back to Atkinson was to give back. Like many who grew up on farms or in small towns, he has fond memories of rural life.
The entrepreneur noted that the economy for Atkinson and many small towns changed in recent decades, sometimes leaving the small communities behind. Farms didn’t require as much labor and families got smaller.
Now with high-speed fiber internet, these small towns can have new life. In Atkinson, the high-speed fiber has, for example, been made available to downtown businesses and locations. “That’s really a difference maker,” Keating said.
The fifth-generation Atkinson native knows what he is talking about. He took the work ethic he learned growing up to places like Chicago and Florida. This seems to be happening a lot around Nebraska with some of the brightest.
But now, he has returned home, and with help from his son, Alec, who is in his early 20s, he has been working to restore commercial buildings in Atkinson. Part of the idea is to sell to or assist people in their 20s and 30s who want to live in Atkinson or get others excited to move back.
And it is working. They already restored and sold the hardware store and are working on other properties. That, in turn, led to considerably more activity.
Amanda Sindelar, Atkinson’s economic development director, said there’s a lot happening in Atkinson now. And Keating’s fondness for his hometown is plainly evident. “He just has a business-set mind. He’s entrepreneurial. He doesn’t look at a deteriorating downtown, but he and his son Alec look and say, ‘How can we help restore part of our downtown to the memories that we always had growing up here?’ ”
And with COVID-19 and the pandemic devastating many big cities like Chicago and New York, coupled with high-speed fiber in towns like Atkinson, there’s no reason there can’t be a resurgence in small towns.
There is something about raising kids and small towns that is tough to beat.