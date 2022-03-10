Have you heard the news? Entrepreneurs now working out of their homes will have a space downtown to meet with clients, host meetings or mingle with other like-minded workers.
The Norfolk City Council last month approved an agreement with Invest Nebraska Corp. to establish a co-working space in downtown Norfolk. It calls for the city to contribute up to $109,577 in quarterly payments for the proposed office and working space, which will be at 509 W. Norfolk Ave. in space currently being remodeled. The place used to be part of Gobs and Gobs of Fun.
Emma Bennett of Invest Nebraska said this is the first time that Invest Nebraska is bringing its entrepreneurial resourcing outside of Omaha and Lincoln. The Peter Kiewit Foundation provided a $100,000 grant, and the Kauffman Foundation of Kansas City provided a $250,000 grant, along with the funds provided by the city.
So what is co-working space? Bennett said it is a business environment for home workers, entrepreneurs and other creative types who might not work in the traditional business environment. It also is anticipated that it will be used by students in the Growing Together initiative. The space could help with start-ups, people working from home or others who might want to drop in and use some of the space or resources.
It will be equipped with high-speed internet, with ethernet cable and feature some Wi-Fi. It also will have a separate room for podcast and Zoom meetings and a conference room and will provide small-business resources.
Memberships will be offered, and there will be places people can rent space, as well as a goal to have at least four businesses occupy the space. Bennett also will work out of the office full time, mostly during regular business hours.
Before this endeavor was put forth, Madison County and the foundations put forth enough funds to cover rent and operating costs for a three-year period. Earlier outreach was done to evaluate interest in the workspace, which resulted in interest from about 35 to 40 people for membership. Day rates and meeting rooms for outside entities will also be available.
Again, the goal is to have the program become self-sustaining. Another goal is in the next three years to have at least two start-up businesses come from it. It will be able to provide work space for up to 30 people at once.
And like a gymnasium, not everybody works at the same time, so more memberships can be sold than to have space for them, Bennett said. People who pay for the membership will have 24/7 access, otherwise it will mostly be open regular business hours.
We are excited to see this effort move forward after months of planning. Having such a space available is just one more way to encourage people to move to or stay in Northeast Nebraska.