Have you filled out your 2020 U.S. Census yet?
For those who haven’t, it doesn’t take long — 15 minutes tops, whether by mail or online. Many likely received a census questionnaire and/or form in the mail, and for those quarantined at home, they might as well perform their civic duty.
Why is the census important? The 2020 census will help determine how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state gets, as well as the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal spending. Granted, while Nebraska’s congressional seats and Electoral College votes haven’t changed in years, the state could ill afford to lose one. And with the distribution of federal spending to the state, 10-15 minutes of work is well worth the time.
In Nebraska, almost 43% of residents have already filled out census forms on their own, outpacing the national average of 36%. In Norfolk, that rate rises to 44.4%, with the county as a whole a tick higher at 44.6%. More than 34% have been filed online as opposed to mail.
Across Northeast and North Central Nebraska, response rates range from 8.4% in Thurston County to 46.4% in Platte County. Of the 22 counties in the region, 10 are over 40% and 16 are over 30%.
Expect those numbers to continue to grow as word gets out about the census — and as workers begin going door to door in mid-April, pushed back from mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Between early January and early March, those who had seen or heard something about the census grew from half to two-thirds of respondents, a Pew Research Center survey found.
The Pew Research Center conducted two surveys, one in early January and another in late February and early March. In between the two surveys, the U.S. Census Bureau launched a $500 million outreach campaign to convince U.S. residents to participate in the head count.
Those who definitely or probably will participate in the 2020 census went from 78% to 80%, and those who are most enthusiastic — saying they definitely will participate in the census — went from 55% to 59% during that time, according to the latest Pew survey.
The head count started in late January in rural, native villages in Alaska, but the rest of the country wasn’t able to start answering the questionnaire until the second week of March.
So in just over two weeks, nearly half of Madison County’s residents have responded.
So with the deadline for finishing the 2020 census pushed back from late-July to mid-August, Northeast Nebraskans have no excuse for completing their once-a-decade task.