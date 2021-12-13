On Nov. 9, this space was devoted to commenting on the significance of the Virginia gubernatorial election in which a Republican businessman was elected governor over a former Democratic governor.

In doing so, Glenn Youngkin became the first Republican to win statewide office in Virginia in a dozen years.

That kind of a result was noteworthy, but we were probably remiss not to also address a statewide vote in New York in which the liberal left suffered a big defeat.

We’re referring to what was known as Referendum 3, which proposed implement same-day voter registration throughout New York — the same kind of proposal Democrats in Congress have been pushing. But Referendum 3 was defeated resoundingly, 58 percent to 42 percent.

John Fund, a columnist for National Review, and Hans von Spakovsky, senior legal fellow at The Heritage Foundation, recently provided their thoughts on why this is a significant issue not just in New York, but also throughout the United States. “Same-day voter registration allows individuals to walk into a polling place on Election Day, register, and immediately vote. This gives election officials no time to verify the accuracy of the voter registration information and the eligibility of the individual to vote. That’s why most states require individuals to register before an election,” they wrote.

The two also pointed out that when combined with the fact that New York has no ID requirement, same-day registration raises serious security concerns. “Anyone willing to cheat can walk into any polling place (or places), register under a fake name and address, cast a ballot, then walk out of the polling place scot-free — and election officials can do absolutely nothing to stop it,” they added.

New York voters were smart enough to recognize the problems caused by same-day voter registration and voted against it.

But the same can’t be said for elected officials like New York’s two Democratic U.S. senator — Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand — who have been pushing Congress to pass H.R. 1, the bill that would lead to a complete federal takeover of the election process and mandate, among many unwise and dangerous policies, that all states implement same-day voter registration.

Yes, Virginia’s election of a Republican as governor was significant. But the defeat in New York of same-day election registration may just slow or halt a push to adopt a foolish and dangerous plan across the nation.

In other news

The real Santa Claus — Lyle Cattau

LEIGH — I recently came across a letter that I believe is worth sharing with your readers. It was written by Amy S. Knowles and is called, “To my Daughter: A Mother’s Explanation of Santa Claus.” I think it contains some excellent points.

Don’t be fooled, there is no vetting

Don’t be fooled, there is no vetting

Back in August, as the Biden administration prepared to dump 82,000-plus Afghan refugees onto U.S. soil, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security assured Americans that it was “working around the clock to conduct the security screening and vetting of vulnerable Afghans before they are permit…

Supreme Court isn’t a medical board

Supreme Court isn’t a medical board

At times, you might have been forgiven for thinking that oral arguments over the Dobbs case were being held before the Health and Human Services Committee of the Pennsylvania state Senate, or some other legislative body.

Will Santa visit Chuck Schumer?

Will Santa visit Chuck Schumer?

Politicians need ambition, but Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer may be taking it too far in demanding that his chamber pass the National Defense Authorization Act, federal budget, debt-ceiling increase and Build Back Better Act before Christmas.

No project in works (part 2) — Mike Sousek

Over the last 12 years, we have had watersheds experience a 100-year storm on average every four years. While some of these storms surpassed the 100-year threshold and peaked past the 500-year storm, the most recent 500-year storm was in 2019 during the March bomb cyclone.