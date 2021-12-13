On Nov. 9, this space was devoted to commenting on the significance of the Virginia gubernatorial election in which a Republican businessman was elected governor over a former Democratic governor.
In doing so, Glenn Youngkin became the first Republican to win statewide office in Virginia in a dozen years.
That kind of a result was noteworthy, but we were probably remiss not to also address a statewide vote in New York in which the liberal left suffered a big defeat.
We’re referring to what was known as Referendum 3, which proposed implement same-day voter registration throughout New York — the same kind of proposal Democrats in Congress have been pushing. But Referendum 3 was defeated resoundingly, 58 percent to 42 percent.
John Fund, a columnist for National Review, and Hans von Spakovsky, senior legal fellow at The Heritage Foundation, recently provided their thoughts on why this is a significant issue not just in New York, but also throughout the United States. “Same-day voter registration allows individuals to walk into a polling place on Election Day, register, and immediately vote. This gives election officials no time to verify the accuracy of the voter registration information and the eligibility of the individual to vote. That’s why most states require individuals to register before an election,” they wrote.
The two also pointed out that when combined with the fact that New York has no ID requirement, same-day registration raises serious security concerns. “Anyone willing to cheat can walk into any polling place (or places), register under a fake name and address, cast a ballot, then walk out of the polling place scot-free — and election officials can do absolutely nothing to stop it,” they added.
New York voters were smart enough to recognize the problems caused by same-day voter registration and voted against it.
But the same can’t be said for elected officials like New York’s two Democratic U.S. senator — Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand — who have been pushing Congress to pass H.R. 1, the bill that would lead to a complete federal takeover of the election process and mandate, among many unwise and dangerous policies, that all states implement same-day voter registration.
Yes, Virginia’s election of a Republican as governor was significant. But the defeat in New York of same-day election registration may just slow or halt a push to adopt a foolish and dangerous plan across the nation.