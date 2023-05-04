Don’t forget Black Hills this summer

It’s common knowledge nowadays that the Black Hills of South Dakota is a favored tourist destination — drawing millions of visitors annually from near and far to enjoy both the stunningly beautiful landscape and a variety of natural and man-made attractions.
It’s true, of course, that the multitude of summer visitors translates into new residents, which explains the significant increase both in apartment complexes and in housing developments.
Indeed, local statistics indicate that the Rapid City vicinity alone has gained over 10,000 people in the last two years. Of course, the COVID epidemic is partly responsible — given that lots of folks from blue states (New York, California, Washington, Oregon, etc.) fled the lockdown and mask restrictions perpetrated by corrupt bureaucrats seduced by power and control. Fresh air and the freedom to move about was an enticement too tempting to pass up.
And, South Dakota’s economy offers certain financial advantages (no state income tax) for folks opting to set down roots. A number of start-up businesses broke ground, too — taking advantage of the relative absence of red tape and onerous regulations typical of Democrat-run cities and states. Still, my hope is for the arrival of a few additional dining options — with a Cracker Barrel restaurant and Chick-fil-A and Red Robin at the top of the list.
Yes, those may be coming — sooner rather than later. Not only is Ellsworth Air Force Base on tap to house the new B-21 stealth bombers (“bat mobiles,” in similarity) in just two years, but already dozens of projects are either underway or in the planning stages — especially in the adjacent Box Elder area.
Estimates are that upwards of 3,000 military personnel may accompany the planes, which also means an influx of support staff and necessary infrastructure.
And this, too. The New York Times recently listed the Black Hills as among the top 52 places to go in 2023. Hence, this summer may well set a record in terms of overall visitor numbers. Businesses will need to “gear up” both in terms of product and service to meet the demand, which ensures that any locals or newcomers looking for work will have choices.
No doubt neighboring states, too, are clued in to the expected surge in tourism traffic.
Personally, it’s always been my feeling that the intimacy one can experience in the Hills is unique. It’s easy to settle in with the surroundings, so to speak — rather than having to view from a distance or to rely on technology for closeups.
It’s smaller in scope, certainly (than are the Rocky Mountains or the Big Horns, for instance) — around 100 miles from north to south and 60 or so from east to west — but it boasts entertainment options aplenty.
Interestingly, most visitors arrive unaware that the Black HUN is the highest mountain range east of the Rockies in the continental United States. Folks are amazed at the beautiful granite formations that extend skyward — with recently christened Black Elk Peak (formerly Harney Peak) at 7,242 feet the highest point. It, too, is a natural, cultural and historical landmark as are a number of other formations sprinkled at random throughout the Hills,
No, contrary to popular belief, Mount Rushmore National Memorial isn’t one of the seven wonders of the world (the original designees were all constructed before 1300 A.D.), but it has long stood as one of the most popular international tourist destinations. Carved in granite, the majestic figures of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt provide testimony to a democratic republic yet chiseled in stone (no pun intended) some 270 years later.
Ergo, for all of us patriotic souls who consider ourselves blessed to live where we do, there’s a longingly familiar cowboy hymn dating back to 1872 or 1873 — perhaps you’ve heard of it — that befits our good fortune: Oh, give me a home where the buffalo roam ... where the deer and the antelope play ... where seldom is heard a discouraging word ... and the skies are not cloudy all day. That sounds a whole lot like the Black Hills to me.