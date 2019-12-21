Don’t forget about trade -- Sarah Chamberlain

Washington often seems like a three-ring circus, and lately is no exception. With impeachment, and all the hearings and testimonies that have essentially turned Congress into a TV courtroom, things in Washington are not getting done.
One important exception is the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, also known as USMCA. This would support a staggering 176,000 new domestic jobs and a boost of more than $68 billion to the U.S. economy. That may not mean a lot on K Street but it means a lot on Main Street.
Under this agreement, exports to Canada and Mexico would increase to $19 billion and $14.2 billion, respectively. It would ensure more cars and parts are made in the U.S., and support our manufacturing sector, representing a boost of over $600 million a year for the industry. And, currently, our farmers must pay an extra fee to Canada in order to sell poultry, dairy and eggs in the Canadian marketplace. This proposal would eliminate that fee.
To give a sense of what this means for states like Nebraska, Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania, this agreement would have an enormous impact on local economies. For example, there are over 47,000 farms across the state of Nebraska, and Mexico and Canada account for more than 20 percent of the state’s exports. Mexico is the largest export market for milk, with over 80 percent of Nebraska’s dairy exports going south of the border.
I spend a lot of time traveling around the country talking to voters and jobs is always at the top of the list of things that people care about as they sit around their kitchen tables. It is for all of these reasons that countless governors, industries, businesses and moderate members on both sides of the aisle have spoken out in favor of USMCA.
Members of our Republican Main Street Partnership, including Congressmen Jeff Fortenberry and Don Bacon of Nebraska, have all championed this proposal since its inception and never lost sight of the importance of reaching across the aisle to get this done for their constituents.
SARAH CHAMBERLAIN
President, CEO Republican Main Street Partnership