No, he wasn’t one to pussyfoot around issues. Former South Dakota Gov. Bill Janklow (1979-1986 and 1995-2002) called it as he saw it. What some viewed as a “my-way-or-the-highway” style may not have endeared him to anyone who chose to take offense at something he said or did, but my recollection is that lank” never allowed his critics (media nitpickers, especially) to deter him from tending to business.
Ditto for George Mickelson whose governorship (1987-1993) was tragically cut short by a plane crash in Iowa. While Governor Mickelson’s physical stature (6-foot-5 and 250 pounds) could be intimidating, his ami(c)ability was truly legislation friendly. To my mind, “Mick’s” focus in 1990 on improving white and Native American relations — pushing deprecating stereotypes aside — was both welcome and long overdue.
Of course, people may argue that the public service record of these two dedicated stewards is ancient history and is therefore not relevant to the times. Still, their repeated popularity among voters (upwards of 70%) testifies to their effectiveness at addressing issues of importance to folks statewide (their attentive base, essentially), which yet stands as a major concern for any politician seeking re-election.
To date it’s not been my pleasure to meet current South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in person. Yes, we have exchanged messages on occasion via the written word (no, not email) — perhaps as a result of certain of my columns having come to her attention. Indeed, framed on my wall is a note from the governor in which she opines that I “have a gift for truth,” which adds a bit of pressure when putting pen to paper.
OK, compliment appreciatively noted ... hence this offering of insightful factuality pertaining to November 2022. The only question regarding Governor Noem’s re-election is whether she will surpass the 70% threshold achieved by her predecessors! The short answer? Maybe! Never has a governor of one state been so popular in others. “We wish we had a governor like yours!” is a recurrent visitor petition.
Inarguably, Kristi Noem’s popularity is justly deserved. She’s a practitioner of what one may call the reason-is-because reiteration (memo to grammarians: “because” is playing a non-semantic role and is therefore not redundant) — ever careful to explain the coherence relative to positions. Thinking rationally is her modus operandi (method of operating) — logical justification always front and center. She’s a gifted communicator.
Which explains frequent appearances on television as well as oft-voiced expectations that she’ll be moving on to higher office at some point. Whether that happens in 2024 or later is moot speculation — entertaining but absent factual significance. Meanwhile, South Dakotans continue to be blessed by her stewardship — especially in a pandemic that has rendered Democrat run states and cities panic stricken, disorded messes.
Calmly and consistently, Kristy Noem has trusted her people to do the right thing — repeatedly expressing appreciation for their common sense orientation. The result? A state economy that is second to none (avoiding lockdowns and mandates) and schools that are open (catering to real student and parent needs), both of which are (in)directly responsible for the influx of new residents fleeing from inane policies and practices.
No, polls are generally not my thing, shall we say (for reasons well understood by statisticians).
But, a recent canvassing of registered voters in the Coyote State yielded a favorability rating of 61.2% (nearly two-thirds), which signals strong support for Gov. Noem’s performance. In the final analysis, her unwavering dedication to her constituents’ welfare at all costs will secure votes aplenty ... mine included!