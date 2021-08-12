Do young students need masks?

No, we wouldn’t want to live anywhere else. Believe me, those of us who feel blessed to call South Dakota and Nebraska home understand our good fortune.
Yes, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected us, also, but wise leadership (common sense based, thankfully) by governors Kristi Noem and Pete Ricketts softened the blow, so to speak. They trusted their constituents to do the right thing — thereby preserving a semblance of normalcy.
Regrettably, however, many have been forced to endure hardships not of their own choosing, not the least of whom are youngsters insensibly maltreated both mentally and physically. For those who dare to care, a study recently cited by the AJDC (American Journal of Diseases of Children) proves that forcing kids to wear masks is dangerous in the extreme — causing dizziness, confusion, loss of consciousness and asphyxiation.
Cloth masks, the study explains, are especially problematic — given the myriad of germs and diseases that they can collect or attract over a period of minutes or hours or days. Oxygen starvation, too, especially in the case of young children struggling to breathe (through one, two or even three masks no less) — can lead to cognitive and emotional damage.
Which begs an important question. Will kids returning to school in the fall (if open, that is) still be subjected to the irrationality of leaders (Fauci and teachers’ union frauds and others) too corrupted by politics to prioritize science over their own nefarious ambitions? Well, probably, unfortunately!
Mask mindlessness appears firmly entrenched in the DNA of Democrats seduced by an insatiable lust for power and control.
And then there’s this! Scientists (realists among us are aware) have seldom been popular among the political elite — except when ill-founded consensus can feather a politician’s nest, so to speak, as with the climate change asininity. That contrived discombobulation — first cousin to the Critical Race Theory claptrap (recently endorsed by the NEA) — has infiltrated curriculums, constituting a sort of “third strike” negatively impacting learning!
Interesting, isn’t it, that while schools are generally the biggest budget item impacting communities, taxpayers got basically nothing for their investment in 2020. Teachers were falsely idle but collected their paychecks anyway (virtual learning even when applied is a cheap substitute for the real thing).
Ergo, one might reasonably ask to what extent that sorry circumstance will influence union and functionary policies in 2021.
Maybe it’s only my didactic nature at work, but one aspect of life in these troubled times seems flagrantly out of balance. Consider, police in most municipalities nowadays are required to wear body cameras; businesses have state-of-the-art technology enabling them to observe shoppers on site; strategic localities have sophisticated devices for taking photographs that allow for monitoring and reviewing who comes and goes, etc.
And yet schools entrusted with the care of our children (our most precious resource, most would agree) are devoid of webcam footage that would enable parents (and others, too) to know precisely what is being taught.
Why is that, do you think? Is there something happening that they don’t want on film, or are teachers (yes, some of them are creepy, too) exempt by virtue of union contract from observation and accountability?
OK, those of us who reside in South Dakota and Nebraska may not be subjected to the Marxian garbage that misguided socialists unleash on “education,” but the trend is worrisome indeed. And, there’s hardly a local PTA to maintain a pulse on activities — both social and academic. Yes, those days may be history, but recent set-tos indicate that parents are finally waking up to the dangers. For good reason, cameras need appear ASAP!