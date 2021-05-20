We’re not at all convinced that a well-intentioned effort in the Legislature to combat truancy among school children is a wise move.
State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln has introduced Legislative Bill 568 that would, if passed, remove truancy as a status offense that requires a trip by the young offender to juvenile court.
Instead, the legislation would mandate diversion programs, providing more resources to the Nebraska counties that already have such programs and help programs get started in the counties that don’t.
The fact that more than 80 counties in Nebraska already have diversion programs attests to the fact that it is a helpful and important tool in combating truancy. But should it be the only such tool?
The Lincoln senator argues that making truant students appear in juvenile court contributes to the “school-to-prison” pipeline.
From Pansing Brooks’ perspective, diversion programs more effectively concentrate on root causes of school absenteeism, such as family problems or bullying. There’s some merit to all of her arguments.
But Norfolkans might be shocked to know how widespread of a problem truancy is locally, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. They might be surprised to learn that one of the major reasons some students skip school is because of gaming — they’re so hooked on video games that they choose not to go to class.
The point is that truancy is a complicated, multi-faceted issue in society today. It’s not a one-size-fits-all problem and it won’t be resolved by a one-size-fits-all kind of solution.
That’s why we believe it’s only smart to continue to have truancy as a status offense that requires a trip to juvenile court. Continue to give law enforcement, school officials, health and human services representatives and others involved that option. In some cases, having to stand before a juvenile court judge and receive a verbal dressing down can be more effective than a diversion program.
The bill would create a new position at the State Crime Commission — director of absenteeism prevention and intervention programs — to study and implement best practices for preventing truancy. That doesn’t sound like a wise use of taxpayer funds to use. Far better to keep money on the local level where probation offices are working diligently to deal with truancy.
We believe juvenile court judges and probation officers have already been effective in turning around some kids’ school attendance problems. Diversion programs can play a role, too, so why not ensure that all available disciplinary tools continue to be available?