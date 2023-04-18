In the 2022 midterm elections, results of more than a few polls predicted a “red wave” — a political swing in favor of conservatives — that never came about. Predicted Republican gains were overstated, and Democrats’ frustration with President Joe Biden was, too.
It’s not the first time that many polls proved incorrect. Nationally syndicated columnist Karl Rove loves to quote polls in his columns, as do many other political pundits. They’ve been proven wrong more times than they probably would care to admit because of their reliance on poll results.
What has happened to the science of public opinion polls? We believe that polling still can be done well by experienced professionals, but too often it’s a case of pollsters asking the wrong questions of the wrong people, who sometimes purposely provide wrong answers because of their frustration with polling.
The national media have to share some of the blame, too. Too often, media outlets are all too willing to report the latest poll results without examining the credibility of the poll. Even worse, some journalists will make use of poll results if they support a certain narrative or drive online traffic.
So, should voters and candidates just give up on polling? Dan Backer has a different idea worth considering.
Mr. Backer is a veteran campaign counsel, having worked with more than 100 candidates and political action groups, many of them politically conservative in nature. He is a member of Chalmers & Adams, a political law and litigation firm with offices across the nation.
“The solution to America’s polling isn’t more bad polling; it is ‘anti-polling.’ Instead of surveying small groups at a particular moment, we must evolve to monitor the actual behaviors of large populations over time — what they say and do, without being asked or even aware they are being monitored,” he recently wrote.
Here’s an example of what he’s referring to. Since May 2022, a pro-Ron DeSantis group has observed and monitored about 40,000 swing voters from across America, who were identified by their actual social media posts.
It’s the practice of third-party data analysis by using what individuals actually are saying via social media as compared to what their responses might be when surveyed by pollsters. By seeking a trend or a preference from a large number of individuals over a longer period of time, it creates the likelihood of more reliable information being generated.
“Most traditional polling fails to produce consistent, replicable or reliable results. Anti-polling is the opposite, consistently telling us a clear story over time,” Mr. Backer wrote.
This, of course, takes time and is expensive, but if a candidate or special interest group truly wants to know what prospective voters are thinking, this could be a much better way.