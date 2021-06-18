Sometimes it truly is possible to get too much of a good thing. That includes water — at least many years in Nebraska.
Farmers have made use of the practice of tiling crop fields to get rid of wet spots and make more of the land farmable. It has been happening for decades, although it used to be limited because of costs. However, as fertilizer and improved genetics have resulted in bigger crop yields, it’s not surprising to see that more fields have been tiled. By getting rid of wet spots, farmers are able to plant more of their land.
At this point, it looks like there might not be enough legislative authority over the practice. There is a property owner who has contacted Madison County officials because a neighboring property owner tiled his land. As a result, the adjoining property owner has issues getting to his land because water from the neighboring tiled fields has soaked the access road to his field.
Part of the requirement to tile is that the water should drain into a gulch, creek or river, but at this point, it doesn’t look like anyone has the authority to enforce that requirement. Should it be Natural Resources Districts? Should it be a county board or maybe the state? A case could be made for any of those bodies.
The lack of clear oversight has resulted in confusion. If nothing is done, a lawsuit is likely to be filed. Eventually, the courts are likely to make the decision for everyone. That isn’t the best way to make laws.
In the spring, members of the Madison County Joint Planning Commission were asked for their opinions. The question was brought up by Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, to see if they thought the county should require a permit to tile a field. Because many people prefer minimal government involvement, many felt a permit process should not be implemented — especially if someone has authority already. After that discussion, however, it became clear that there isn’t anyone in charge.
So while we don’t usually support more government involvement, we want courts to be used as a last resort. And while we know it isn’t good policy to make a new law every time a problem happens, we think this situation might be widespread enough that it needs more attention.
Whether it should be the county, state or some other body is up for discussion. We just think the county board was right to try to get more input to determine how widespread the problem is. Good government is responsive.