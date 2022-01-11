Leave it to U.S. District Court Judge John Gerrard – a former Norfolkan who consistently has demonstrated common sense in his rulings from the bench — to properly chastise both the defendants and the plaintiff in a lawsuit.
“All of the people involved with this lawsuit should regret being here,” he wrote in the order.
A bit of background: Late last year, an Ord man agreed to a $16,000 settlement with the City of Ord for filing a lawsuit against him in an attempt to get him to stop writing letters and emails to city officials and the police department there.
But after the city lost that suit, Guy Brock responded by suing the town for his attorney fees and punitive damages. The $16,000 settlement came after an order was issued in September by Judge Gerrard in denying a motion by the city to dismiss Mr. Brock’s claims.
The judge’s polite yet pointed comments accompanied that court order. In part, he wrote, “To begin with, nearly every public official draws the attention of critics and cranks who have opinions they insist on sharing. But rather than accept that as one of the privileges of public service, the defendants decided to pursue a lawsuit that asked a state court to impose a prior restraint on the plaintiff’s speech.”
But he directed some comments to Mr. Brock, too, suggesting that he should have been satisfied with having his First Amendment rights vindicated, he chose to countersue the City of Ord.
“This court’s docket is full of cases genuinely implicating lives, livelihoods and liberty — but instead of addressing those claims, the court finds its attention diverted by having to referee this squabble,” Judge Gerrard wrote. “It is tempting to turn this car around and go straight home. But of course, as long as the parties intend to keep it up, the court is duty-bound to preside.”
We aren’t familiar with the quantity or content of Mr. Brock’s letters and emails. One wishes he could have had reasonable conversations with community officials about his complaints. Pestering appointed and elected officials can, indeed, become tiresome and burdensome.
But officials should know that goes with the territory of serving in elective or appointive office. There will always be those with frustrations and complaints, and they have a right to be heard.
Allowing a back-and-forth situation like this to result in legal action is rarely, if ever, the solution. We hope lessons have been learned here, and that Judge Gerrard’s comments resonate with those involved.