It’s been a good summer for activists pushing the “climate change” narrative.
We had the Canadian wildfires with smoke drifting into other parts of North America. Then there were higher than usual temperatures in many parts of the country, followed by a devastating fire in Maui, and then Hurricane Idalia.
Never mind that the fires in Canada might have been prevented if environmentalists had not opposed clearing underbrush and removing old trees. The same goes for Maui, along with better management of the fire when it first broke out.
Much of the media are hauling out one of their favorite words — “unprecedented” — to describe the force and destructive power of Idalia. Hurricanes happen during the summer and early fall, and some of the worst occurred long before the Industrial Age. Let’s not forget “experts” who in the 1970s said Earth was headed for a new ice age in which we would freeze to death. Trust the science, we were told.
According to the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization, “98% of all Hawaiian fires are started by people, of which 75% are due to carelessness.”
Returning to those Canadian wildfires — common across that country during summer — the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that half were caused by lightning strikes while the other half were caused in various ways, from discarding cigarette butts to sparks from trains. While the newspaper includes “climate change” as a contributing factor, better forest management would have helped reduce the risk.
Concerning the predictable hysteria from some TV reporters standing in ankle or hip-deep water, the climate Chicken Littles are wrong again. According to the webpage Advancing Earth and Space Sciences: “Global hurricane counts and Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) have significantly decreased since 1990 likely due to a trend toward La Niña. (The) decreasing trend in global hurricanes and ACE is primarily driven by (the) downturn in western North Pacific activity.”
CNN went full crisis mode when its top climate “expert,” Dr. Bill Weir, said: “The cost of (using fossil fuels) is becoming bigger with every storm. Science has been warning about this for a very long time, in many ways it has been predicted …”
Not all “science” and not all scientists, especially those who are in the field of environment and not receiving grants from the federal government, which could skew the credibility of their findings. The organization Climate Intelligence has published a letter signed by 1,609 scientists who say there is no climate emergency. The letter is loaded with scientific facts rather than statements by politicians and reporters.
In addition, they write: “To believe the outcome of a climate model is to believe what the model makers have put in. This is precisely the problem with today’s climate discussion to which climate models are central. Climate science has degenerated into a discussion based on beliefs, not on sound self-critical science. Should we not free ourselves from the naïve belief in immature climate models?”
It’s a good question purveyors of the “climate change” storyline should contemplate.