In 1979, Johnny Carson had a unique gang of guest hosts for “The Tonight Show.”
As a marketing ploy to promote the release of “The Muppet Movie,” the Muppets filled in, with Kermit the Frog and Fozzie Bear providing the monologue in Carson’s absence and Kermit interviewing Vincent Price and Bernadette Peters, among others.
In the heyday for “The Muppet Show,” which aired from 1976 to 1981, the Muppets spawned spin-offs and movies that included the aforementioned “The Muppet Movie.”
Now, more than 40 years later, in what would seem ripe for a classic Carson monologue, even “The Muppet Show” —which aired from 1976 to 1981 — is considered “offensive” these days, as are “Dumbo, ” “Peter Pan” and several other Disney classics.
Disney has released five seasons of the iconic “Muppet Show” for streaming. As a bonus, viewers also get a disclaimer warning of “offensive content” before 18 episodes of the show. The disclaimer warns viewers that the show features “stereotypes” and “mistreatment of people or cultures.”
“These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now,” according to the disclaimer.
Are the Muppets just victims of the time period in which they were created, or is this just a different kind of marketing ploy to attract new viewers?
“Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together,” Disney said.
A disclaimer wasn’t sufficient for six Dr. Seuss books that were deemed to be offensive and will no longer be published.
“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” Dr. Seuss Enterprises said.
Interestingly, the announcement — which coincided with the late author and illustrator’s birthday — set off a buying and borrowing frenzy.
More than 1.2 million copies of stories by the late children’s author sold in the first week of March, more than quadruple from the week before. According to NPD BookScan, the top sellers weren’t the books being withdrawn — which are “And to Think I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!” “Scrambled Eggs Super!” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.”
Norfolk Public Library has several of the books, but be prepared to wait. For an electronic edition, the wait could be between 14 weeks and six months, depending on the title.
While the Muppets and Dr. Seuss are works of fiction, they still represent timeless parts of our past. Rather than fall for these marketing ploys, we must learn from the past, not forget it, to forge a better future.