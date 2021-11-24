Can you believe it? The Biden administration has placed a target on the backs of parents. Merrick Garland (the 86th U.S. attorney general and head of the so-called department of justice) has become Joe Biden’s latest political enforcer.
He has directed the FBI to go after “domestic terrorists,” i.e., moms and dads who may raise apropos questions about what teachers are teaching or what their children are being taught.
Amazingly, those with ordinary expectations that their kids would be educated according to traditional norms (reading, writing and arithmetic, more or less) have become a national security threat. They’re no longer welcome to voice concerns, to demand answers, to provide input, or even to initiate customary recall procedures to remove contemptuous officials (board members, essentially) whose skewed ideology corrupts the system.
Which serves to describe a 2021 education anomaly. Teachers and school personnel in many cases are CRT addicted — having bought in to the notion that the United States is inherently racist.
In truth, critical race theory is patently divisive — fostering hatred by trafficking in racial stereotypes, in collective guilt, in racial segregation, and in race-based harassment. It is antipodal to MLK preaching, emphasizing skin color over character.
At its core, CRT teaches kids to hate their country. It’s discriminatory indoctrination — dedicated to the proposition that society is defined by those who have power (Whites) and those who don’t (people of color). It runs contrary to the principle that all Americans should be treated equally, regardless of race, color, creed or religion. No matter how you attempt to sugar coat it, it teaches kids what to think, not how to think.
Which contradicts virtually every established rule or tenet defining what education should be about. Ergo, parents not only have license (a First Amendment right, no less) but also an obligation to speak their mind.
Lest we forget, it’s their tax money that builds the schools, buys the books, pays the salaries, and funds the overhead. Ergo, they are stockholders in every sense — justified in anticipating valued outcomes consistent with their investment.
Remember, once upon a time parents were the lifeblood of the PTA — providing guidance of sorts relative to curriculum, financial matters, social events, staffing, etc. In short, they were involved both before and after the fact. Theirs was a hands-on approach — watchful, participatory, non-partisan (for the most part), completely appropriate according to law, and complementary in terms of the usual manner of events and circumstance.
Yet here we are at the crossroads — with parents subjected to the madness perpetrated by an oppressor and an oppressive government prone to extremism (even mandating masks on kids despite physician warnings that doing so constitutes child abuse).
Incredibly, disagreeing with school personnel has suddenly and incomprehensibly become criminal — putting parents at odds with federal officers carrying out illegitimate orders.
Which places moms and dads at risk of fines and imprisonment ... and therefore prompts this caveat. Any FBI agent who would confront a parent exercising his or her constitutional right doesn’t deserve to be called an American. Moreover, the U.S.A. (unlike Australia) has a second amendment (perhaps you’ve heard of it) guaranteeing the right to bear arms (which merits mindfulness when contemplating banging on doors or ringing doorbells).
And if that admonition sounds overly dramatic, so be it! Unbelievably, the Biden administration has gone about criminalizing normal behavior at the same time when violent crime is rising (mostly being ignored, in fact, in Democrat run cities like Chicago, Baltimore, Los Angeles, Seattle, etc.). Of course, the “defund the police” lunacy targeting cops explains the surge, and that insanity is likewise rooted in evil intent.