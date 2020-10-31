Did the 24-hour cycle boost ‘opinion’ news?

News has always happened at any hour, any day of the year. For ages, it seemed that news broke mostly at certain times of day — coinciding with a newspaper’s morning, afternoon or evening edition.
Eventually radio and TV became reality and offered another way for consumers to get news. More than anything, broadcasting offered a way to deliver the news instantly, even if there were limits to how much news could be provided in 30- to 60-second segments.
Then came the 1980s and the popularity of cable TV. This gave birth to the 24-hours news cycle.
Right from the start, it was too much to fill. TV news isn’t like other news. It is designed to be more sensational, told quickly so as not to lose the viewer’s attention. The medium doesn’t lend itself to detailed stories like a newspaper. So, for the most part, stories with depth are avoided.
Instead, we are led to believe there is a lot of news happening always, even if we get the same stories over and over throughout the day. Almost each story on TV is “breaking” or “developing” — with loud music and big graphics splashing the screen. After a while, this gets mind-numbing because it is just the same four or five sentences repeated.
To try to keep things fresh, the same news stories will be told by different hosts. Finally in the evening, personalities like Don Lemon, Sean Hannity and Rachel Maddow offer their opinions, mixing in parts of the breaking story to fit their narrative. This also leads to a lot of “what if” of “if true” type stories.
The problem is that everyone can get outraged over what easily might not occur. Doesn’t it make sense to report the news now and then report stories in the future when they actually occur — if they do?
Let’s get rid of all the speculation. That means no more “what if” and “if true” stories. Also, eliminate anonymous sources, which always are used to try and make someone look bad.
Wouldn’t we all be better off if we let the news happen? Wouldn’t the public be better served if the news wasn’t told to fit a narrative?
Until then, read newspapers or listen to news where the news — not opinion — is the news. That almost surely will result in more civility, more respect between opposing views and more than anything — trust.