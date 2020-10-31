Did the 24-hour cycle boost ‘opinion’ news?

NDN logo

News has always happened at any hour, any day of the year. For ages, it seemed that news broke mostly at certain times of day — coinciding with a newspaper’s morning, afternoon or evening edition.

Eventually radio and TV became reality and offered another way for consumers to get news. More than anything, broadcasting offered a way to deliver the news instantly, even if there were limits to how much news could be provided in 30- to 60-second segments.

Then came the 1980s and the popularity of cable TV. This gave birth to the 24-hours news cycle.

Right from the start, it was too much to fill. TV news isn’t like other news. It is designed to be more sensational, told quickly so as not to lose the viewer’s attention. The medium doesn’t lend itself to detailed stories like a newspaper. So, for the most part, stories with depth are avoided.

Instead, we are led to believe there is a lot of news happening always, even if we get the same stories over and over throughout the day. Almost each story on TV is “breaking” or “developing” — with loud music and big graphics splashing the screen. After a while, this gets mind-numbing because it is just the same four or five sentences repeated.

To try to keep things fresh, the same news stories will be told by different hosts. Finally in the evening, personalities like Don Lemon, Sean Hannity and Rachel Maddow offer their opinions, mixing in parts of the breaking story to fit their narrative. This also leads to a lot of “what if” of “if true” type stories.

The problem is that everyone can get outraged over what easily might not occur. Doesn’t it make sense to report the news now and then report stories in the future when they actually occur — if they do?

Let’s get rid of all the speculation. That means no more “what if” and “if true” stories. Also, eliminate anonymous sources, which always are used to try and make someone look bad.

Wouldn’t we all be better off if we let the news happen? Wouldn’t the public be better served if the news wasn’t told to fit a narrative?

Until then, read newspapers or listen to news where the news — not opinion — is the news. That almost surely will result in more civility, more respect between opposing views and more than anything — trust.

Tags

In other news

Did the 24-hour cycle boost ‘opinion’ news?

Did the 24-hour cycle boost ‘opinion’ news?

News has always happened at any hour, any day of the year. For ages, it seemed that news broke mostly at certain times of day — coinciding with a newspaper’s morning, afternoon or evening edition.

More scam calls — Diane Kimble

NORFOLK — Has anyone else gotten extra telephone calls or messages on the answering machine from Social Security? We hung up on three yesterday, but one on the answering machine was from Officer John Brown to let me know my SS card is about to be suspended due to some illegal acting on my nu…

Part of rural America — Johnathan Hladik

LYONS — From coffee shops to the local co-op, rural residents aren’t afraid to show their loyalty for one candidate or another, share their thoughts on the issues of the day, and voice their distrust of the government. Sometimes opinions can spur disagreement and raise tensions. But, in the …

Russians aren’t under every bed

Russians aren’t under every bed

The Russians haven’t loomed so large as a sinister hand influencing the course of American society since the Red Scares of the 20th century.

Free speech requires vigilance, discussion

Free speech requires vigilance, discussion

When Hunter Biden’s laptop was discovered at a Wilmington, Delaware, computer repair shop, it contained thousands of emails that appeared to show corruption — including some possibly linked to his father, presidential candidate Joe Biden. Social media erupted when the New York Post provided …

Don’t believe attacks — Gary Thompson

CLATONIA — As we near Nov. 3, smear campaigns are shifting into high gear. Aaron Troester, candidate for Nebraska Public Power District Board, has been targeted frequently by these attacks, especially on social media.

Barrett will devote herself to preserving the Constitution

Barrett will devote herself to preserving the Constitution

“I do solemnly swear that I will administer justice without respect to persons, and do equal right to the poor and to the rich, and that I will faithfully and impartially discharge and perform all the duties incumbent upon me under the Constitution and laws of the United States. So help me God.”

Alcohol isn’t pro-life — Dwaine Anderson

OAKLAND — It seems that some of the pro-life people support the use of alcohol. Its use results in accidents, divorce, teenagers in jail and suicides. The total damage is unknown, but it makes some of the pro-life people show their lack of respect for children.