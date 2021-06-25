Once dismissed as a conspiracy theory, the idea that the COVID-19 virus escaped from a Chinese lab is gaining high-profile attention — including from President Joe Biden, who has called for an investigation into the origins of the virus.
The prevailing scientific hypothesis holds that the COVID-19 virus arose through natural mutations as it spread from bats to humans, possibly at one of China’s numerous “wet markets,” where caged animals are sold and slaughtered. An alternative explanation is that the virus leaked from the Wuhan Institute, possibly by way of an infected lab worker.
Scientists have so far been unable to detect a bat or other animal infected with a virus that has COVID-19’s signature genetics. Samples from 80,000 animals to date have failed to turn up a virus pointing to the origins of SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID-19. By contrast, within a few months of the start of the 2003 SARS pandemic, scientists found the culprit coronavirus in animals sold in Chinese markets.
A 10-member World Health Organization team that was sent to China this winter concluded its work without gaining access to databases at the Wuhan Institute. Even though that team dismissed the lab leak hypothesis as unlikely, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, however, has said the hypothesis “requires further investigation.”
In a long-overdue effort to find answers, President Biden has ordered U.S. intelligence officials to “redouble” their efforts to investigate the origins of the pandemic, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese lab.
While the move is welcomed, such action should have taken place months ago, even before President Biden took office. His predecessor, Donald Trump, has long promoted the theory that the virus emerged from a laboratory accident rather than naturally through human contact with an infected animal.
“The United States will also keep working with like-minded partners around the world to press China to participate in a full, transparent, evidence-based international investigation and to provide access to all relevant data and evidence,” Biden said.
But we won’t be holding our breath waiting for China, which has rebuffed requests with a wall of silence since the virus first emerged in late 2019.
After the death of nearly 600,000 Americans and 3.5 million worldwide, we don’t yet know where the virus that causes COVID-19 came from. And 14 months after the virus was first discovered, it’s past time for China to cooperate.