Recently, national columnist Cal Thomas pointed out some of the dire predictions issued by Al Gore and other climate alarmists who have been warning for 50 years that the world as we know it would be ending because of global warming, which is now being called climate change.
At times, the predictions have been of another ice age. At other times, these alarmists have claimed such things that as in the year 2000, children won’t know what snow is.
Thomas and others have outlined many of these predictions via the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), a center-right Washington, D.C.–based think tank that researches government, politics, economics and social welfare. The group points out that none of the climate change prophecies made by climate alarmists over the past 50-plus years came true — including 40-plus predictions of terrible environmental catastrophe as imminent.
If you thought we might have a few months without more doom and gloom predictions, you’d be wrong. Over the weekend, The Associated Press came out with another story warning of climate disaster. The start of the story states, “Worsening climate from the burning of coal and gas is intensifying a range of disasters and uprooting millions of people, with wildfires overrunning towns in California, rising seas overtaking island nations and drought exacerbating conflicts in various parts of the world. Each year, natural disasters force an average of 21.5 million people from their homes around the world, according to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).”
The article goes on to predict migration will grow as the planet warms. “Over the next 30 years, 143 million people are likely to be uprooted by rising seas, drought, searing temperatures and other climate catastrophes, according to the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report published this year.”
The article states that the world has yet to officially recognize climate migrants or come up with formalized ways to assess their needs and help them.
OK, if this prediction is correct — that millions of people will be fleeing their countries because of climate change — is it a safe bet that many of them will come to the United States? We know — based on conservative estimates — that at least 1.8 million illegal immigrants came to the United States last year under President Joe Biden’s border policies.
Why are we now concerned with millions of immigrants coming into the United States because of climate when we aren’t concerned with those who come for a better life, to seek political asylum or something undesirable — such as drug dealing? What changed this time?
Many of us have climate change fatigue. We would be less skeptical if it didn’t involve new taxes or taking measures that require the United States to handcuff itself with new restrictions that the rest of the world doesn’t follow.