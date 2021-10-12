Hurricane Ida that struck the northeast coast recently is the latest weather incident that has some politicians and media outlets saying disaster awaits the nation because of climate change.
Here’s what, for example, President Joe Biden said: “We’ve got to listen to the scientists and the economists and the national security experts. They all tell us this is code red. The nation and the world are in peril. That’s not hyperbole. That is a fact.”
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York put it this way: “The fossil fuel industry and humanity are incompatible …there is no sustainable future where fossil fuels continue to be burned. Not a political opinion. That’s just science.”
In addition, media coverage of Hurricane Ida was full of comments that the latest storm or flood or fire is “proof” that a climate disaster is impending.
It’s true that nearly all climate scientists agree that average temperatures are increasing. But that’s a far cry from alleging as fact that the weather is getting worse and a world-killing climate crisis is right around the corner.
“Contrary to common knowledge, the frequency of hurricanes hitting the continental U.S. has not increased over the period 1900-2020,” climate expert Bjorn Lomborg recently said. “The frequency of the much more damaging major hurricanes (category 3+) is not increasing, either.”
Many media reports have focused on the financial costs of hurricanes, storms, and floods, arguing they’re doing more damage today than in the past.
But even though more people are wealthy enough to live along the world’s coastlines in beachfront homes and condos than a century ago, the comparative costs of weather events have declined.
“Today, hurricanes around the world cause damage worth 0.04 percent of global gross domestic product,” Mr. Lomborg said. “And the destruction dealt by these storms is projected by a study in Nature to drop to 0.02 percent of global GDP in 2100 as the world economy gets richer, making infrastructure more resilient.”
He went on to point out that “over the past hundred years, annual climate-related deaths have declined by more than 96 percent. In the 1920s, the death count from climate-related disasters was 485,000 on average every year. In the last full decade, 2010-2019, the average was 18,362 dead per year, or 96.2 percent lower.”
So, code red for humanity? Not hardly.
In fact, the latest United Nations report found that the worst-case scenario temperature increase is lower than previous projections and its previous predictions for carbon outputs were too high.
By all means, let’s have a calm, reasoned discussion about climate change. But the president, among others, doesn’t look like he’s in a position to participate.